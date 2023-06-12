Undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) and John Gotti III (2-0, 1 KOs boxing, 5-1 MMA) battle it out in the main event live stream from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Sunday, June 11. The contest pits boxing hall of famer of Grand Rapids, MI up against the grandson of famous gangster John Gotti of Oyster Bay, New York. The pairs meets in the eight-round exhibition match, headlining the event titled “Last Names Matter”.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Monday, June 12.

Advertisements

In the eight-round light heavyweight co-featured bout, Ulysess Diaz and Khalas Karim square off in the rematch. Among other Mayweather vs Gotti III undercard bouts, Jarrell Miller takes on Antonio Zepeda in a four-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Hector Lombard faces Eric Turner in a four-round bare knuckle clash at light heavyweight.

Plus, J’Hon Ingram duels Ryan Lee Allen in a four-rounder at light welterweight. The action begins with a three-round duel between Kamari Burnside and Brendan Jackson.

In addition to Mayweather’s exhibition, the event features performances from Ozuna and more.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III

United States

Broadcast: Zeus Network

Date: Sunday, June 11

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: Zeus Network

Date: Monday, June 12

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Mayweather vs Gotti III fight card

Get Mayweather vs Gotti III full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III, 8 rounds

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Jarrell Miller vs. Antonio Zepeda, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Hector Lombard vs. Eric Turner, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

J’Hon Ingram vs. Ryan Lee Allen, 4 rounds, light welterweight

Kamari Burnside vs. Brendan Jackson, 3 rounds

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III results