Search
Boxing

Mayweather vs Gotti III results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III tops 'Last Names Matter' at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL

Undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) and John Gotti III (2-0, 1 KOs boxing, 5-1 MMA) battle it out in the main event live stream from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Sunday, June 11. The contest pits boxing hall of famer of Grand Rapids, MI up against the grandson of famous gangster John Gotti of Oyster Bay, New York. The pairs meets in the eight-round exhibition match, headlining the event titled “Last Names Matter”.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Monday, June 12.

Advertisements

In the eight-round light heavyweight co-featured bout, Ulysess Diaz and Khalas Karim square off in the rematch. Among other Mayweather vs Gotti III undercard bouts, Jarrell Miller takes on Antonio Zepeda in a four-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Hector Lombard faces Eric Turner in a four-round bare knuckle clash at light heavyweight.

Plus, J’Hon Ingram duels Ryan Lee Allen in a four-rounder at light welterweight. The action begins with a three-round duel between Kamari Burnside and Brendan Jackson.

In addition to Mayweather’s exhibition, the event features performances from Ozuna and more.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III

United States

Broadcast: Zeus Network
Date: Sunday, June 11
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: Zeus Network
Date: Monday, June 12
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Mayweather vs Gotti III fight card

Get Mayweather vs Gotti III full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III, 8 rounds
  • Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jarrell Miller vs. Antonio Zepeda, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Hector Lombard vs. Eric Turner, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • J’Hon Ingram vs. Ryan Lee Allen, 4 rounds, light welterweight
  • Kamari Burnside vs. Brendan Jackson, 3 rounds

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III results

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097