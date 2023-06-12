Tim Tszyu and Carlos Ocampo battle it out in the main event at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia on Sunday, June 18. The contest features Sydney’s undefeated interim WBO super welterweight champion up against former world title challenger of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout live on Kayo. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo airs live in the United States is Saturday, June 17.

Advertisements

Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) landed the belt in March in Sydney, where he stopped former world champion Tony Harrison of the United States in the ninth round. If successful against Ocampo, in his next bout the 28-year-old Australian boxing star is expected to face reigning undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, USA.

Ocampo (35-2, 23 KOs) last fought also in March when he stopped his fellow-Mexican Mauricio Gutierrez Castor in the fifth round. In October 2022, the 27-year-old challenged Sebastian Fundora for the interim WBC super welterweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision, which snapped his 12-win streak.

The co-main event pits Las Vegas-based Ra’eese Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, Michigan against Sam Goodman (14-0, 7 KOs) of Albion Park, New South Wales. The pairs meets in the twelve-round IBF super bantamweight title eliminator.

Tszyu vs Ocampo tickets

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo tickets to witness all the action on Sunday, June 18 at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD are on sale.

Tszyu vs Ocampo tickets can be purchased through Ticketek and StubHub.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Saturday, June 17. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV price is $59.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo in USA

Boxing fans the United States can watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live stream on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount+. The date is Sunday, June 18. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo in other countries

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo international live stream information is yet to be confirmed.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Tszyu vs Ocampo from practically anywhere.

Tszyu vs Ocampo undercard

Among Tszyu vs Ocampo undercard bouts, Justin Frost (13-2-1, 4 KOs) of Kalgoorlie, WA defends his Australian super lightweight title in a ten-rounder against Hassan Hamdan (5-0, 1 KOs) of Sydney, NSW. Also on the card an eight-round heavyweight clash between New Zealand-born Gold Coast-based Hasely Hepi (6-1-1, 6 KOs) and Troy Pilcher (5-0-1, 5 KOs).

Plus, Vegas Larfield (8-0, 7 KOs) of Logan City, QLD takes on Jhunrille Castino (13-2, 4 KOs) of Guindulman, Philippines in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. As well, Sydney-based Liam Talivaa (4-0,1 KOs) duels his fellow-New Zealander Isaac Liki in a four-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Rocky Ogden (5-0, 4 KOs) of Gold Coast, QLD and Mark Schleibs (12-1, 8 KOs) of Melbourne, VIC faceoff in a six-round 57 kg-catchweight bout.

Tszyu vs Ocampo fight card

The current Tszyu vs Ocampo lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO Interim super welterweight title

Ra’eese Aleem vs. Sam Goodman, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – IBF super bantamweight title eliminator

Justin Frost vs. Hassan Hamdan, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Frost’s Australian super lightweight title

Hasely Hepi vs. Troy Pilcher, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Vegas Larfield vs. Jhunrille Castino, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Liam Talivaa vs. Isaac Liki, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Rocky Ogden vs. Mark Schleibs, 6 rounds, 57 kg-catchweight