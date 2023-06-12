UFC Vegas 75 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.

Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) was in action in March in London, where he scored a unanimous decision against Roman Dolidze. Last September in Paris, the 29-year-old native of Trento, Italy dropped a UD against Robert Whittaker. No. 3-ranked contender challenged Israel Adesanya for the belt in June 2021 in Glendale, Arizona, but fell short suffering the defeat also by decision.

No. 4-ranked Jared Cannonier (16-6) won his previous bout in December 2022 in Las Vegas by split decision against Sean Strickland. The 39-year-old contender of Dallas, Texas didn’t succeed in his attempt to dethrone Adesanya last July also in Las Vegas, suffering the defeat also by unanimous decision.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva. Akhalkalaki, Georgia-born No. 8-ranked Tsarukyan (19-3) is coming off the win by unanimous decision secured late last year against Damir Ismagulov. Silva (12-3) of Anapolis, Brazil last fought in October 2022 when he stopped Jesse Ronson in the second round.

Also on the main card, a middleweight bout between Armen Petrosyan (8-2) of Armenia and Christian Duncan (8-0) of England. As well, Pat Sabatini (17-4) of the United States takes on Lucas Almeida (14-1) of Brazil at featherweight, Manuel Torres (13-20) of Mexico meets Nikolas Motta (13-4) of Brazil at lightweight and Nicolas Dalby (21-4-1) of Denmark faces Muslim Salikhov (19-3) at welterweight.

The preliminary card features Raoni Barcelos (17-4) of Brazil up against Miles Johns (13-2) of the United States at bantamweight, Jimmy Flick (16-6) of the United States faceoff Alessandro Costa (12-3) of Brazil at flyweight and Kyung Ho Kang (18-9) of Korea versus Cristian Quinonez (17-3) of Mexico at bantamweight.

As well, a pair of flyweight bouts, as Carlos Hernandez (8-2) of the United States goes up against Denys Bondar (16-4) of Ukraine and Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8) of Kazakhstan duels Felipe Bunes (13-6) of Brazil. Plus, Tereza Bleda (6-1) of Czech and Gabriella Fernandes (8-2) of Brazil square off at women’s flyweight.

In addition, Dan Argueta (9-1) battles his fellow-American Ronnie Lawrence (8-2) at bantamweight and Zac Pauga (7-1) of the United States duels Modestas Bukauskas (14-5) of Lithuania at light heavyweight.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier airs live on Sunday, June 18.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier card

Main card

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva

Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida

Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta

Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

Preliminary card