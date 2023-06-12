Subscribe
UFC Vegas 75 fight card, Vettori vs Cannonier

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Vegas 75 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.

Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) was in action in March in London, where he scored a unanimous decision against Roman Dolidze. Last September in Paris, the 29-year-old native of Trento, Italy dropped a UD against Robert Whittaker. No. 3-ranked contender challenged Israel Adesanya for the belt in June 2021 in Glendale, Arizona, but fell short suffering the defeat also by decision.

No. 4-ranked Jared Cannonier (16-6) won his previous bout in December 2022 in Las Vegas by split decision against Sean Strickland. The 39-year-old contender of Dallas, Texas didn’t succeed in his attempt to dethrone Adesanya last July also in Las Vegas, suffering the defeat also by unanimous decision.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva. Akhalkalaki, Georgia-born No. 8-ranked Tsarukyan (19-3) is coming off the win by unanimous decision secured late last year against Damir Ismagulov. Silva (12-3) of Anapolis, Brazil last fought in October 2022 when he stopped Jesse Ronson in the second round.

Also on the main card, a middleweight bout between Armen Petrosyan (8-2) of Armenia and Christian Duncan (8-0) of England. As well, Pat Sabatini (17-4) of the United States takes on Lucas Almeida (14-1) of Brazil at featherweight, Manuel Torres (13-20) of Mexico meets Nikolas Motta (13-4) of Brazil at lightweight and Nicolas Dalby (21-4-1) of Denmark faces Muslim Salikhov (19-3) at welterweight.

The preliminary card features Raoni Barcelos (17-4) of Brazil up against Miles Johns (13-2) of the United States at bantamweight, Jimmy Flick (16-6) of the United States faceoff Alessandro Costa (12-3) of Brazil at flyweight and Kyung Ho Kang (18-9) of Korea versus Cristian Quinonez (17-3) of Mexico at bantamweight.

As well, a pair of flyweight bouts, as Carlos Hernandez (8-2) of the United States goes up against Denys Bondar (16-4) of Ukraine and Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8) of Kazakhstan duels Felipe Bunes (13-6) of Brazil. Plus, Tereza Bleda (6-1) of Czech and Gabriella Fernandes (8-2) of Brazil square off at women’s flyweight.

In addition, Dan Argueta (9-1) battles his fellow-American Ronnie Lawrence (8-2) at bantamweight and Zac Pauga (7-1) of the United States duels Modestas Bukauskas (14-5) of Lithuania at light heavyweight.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier airs live on Sunday, June 18.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier card

Main card

  • Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
  • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva
  • Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
  • Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida
  • Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta
  • Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

Preliminary card

  • Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns
  • Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa
  • Kang Kyung-ho vs. Cristian Quinonez
  • Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes
  • Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes
  • Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence
  • Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas

