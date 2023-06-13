Subscribe
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Trailer

Spence Jr vs Crawford for undisputed welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The highly anticipated showdown features Long Island, New York-born undefeated unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion up against unbeaten WBO 147-pound titleholder of Omaha, Nebraska. The pair battles it out for the undisputed title.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

33-year-old Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) won his previous bout in April 2022 in Arlington, Texas where he stopped Yordenis Ugas in the tenth round, retained his WBC and IBF titles and claimed the WBA belt.

35-year-old Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) was in action last December in front of his hometown crowd, when he successfully defended his title by knockout in the sixth round David Avanesyan.

In Australia, Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford airs live on Sunday, July 30. Live stream is expected on Main Event on Kayo.

