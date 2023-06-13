Undefeated champions Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford battle it out for the undisputed welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. Ahead of the event, the fighters host a launch press conference at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, kicking off a two-city press tour.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

Long Island, New York-born Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) brings to the ring his unified WBC, WBA and IBF belts. Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska holds the WBO title.

The winner of the bout is set to become the first in history undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era, and could emerge as the sport’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

In Australia, Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford airs live on Sunday, July 30. Broadcast is expected on Main Event on Kayo.