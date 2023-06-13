Regis Prograis and Danielito Zorrilla battle it out in the main event at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 17. The contest features two-time world champion, defending his WBC super lightweight title in front of his hometown crowd against challenger of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 18.

34-year-old Regis Prograis (28-1 24 KOs) goes through the ropes in his native New Orleans for the first time since October 2018, when he defeated Terry Flanagan by unanimous decision. Former WBA light welterweight champion, “Rougarou” landed the WBC super lightweight belt in November 2022 in Carson, California where he stopped Jose Zepeda in the 11th round.

Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) stepped in to replace Prograis’ original opponent Liam Paro, who was forced to withdraw due to injury. The 29-year-old won his previous bout in March in Panama via first-round TKO of Aristides Quintero. With the victory he rebounded from the decision defeat against Arnold Barboza Jr in July 2022 in Temecula.

In the co-main event, Shakhram Giyasov (13-0 9 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY by way of Bukhara, Uzbekistan takes on Chicago-born, Miami-based Harold Calderon (27-0 18 KOs). The pair squares off in the 12-round WBA welterweight title eliminator.

Prograis vs Zorrilla tickets

Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla tickets to witness all the action at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 17 are on sale.

Prograis vs Zorrilla tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, June 17. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:20 pm ET / 7:20 pm PT.

How to watch Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, June 18. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3:20 am BST / 12:20 pm AEST.

Prograis vs Zorrilla undercard

Among the bouts featured on Prograis vs Zorrilla undercard, Ramla Ali (8-0 2 KOs) of London, UK by way of Mogadishu, Somalia defends her IBF Intercontinental super featherweight title in a 10-rounder against Julissa Guzman (12-2-2 6 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico. As well, Aaron Aponte (7-0-1 2 KOs) of Hialeah, Florida goes up against Xavier Madrid (4-2 2 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Plus, Houston-based 2020 Olympian Ginny Fuchs (2-0 1 KO) faces New Orleans native Indeya Smith (6-7-2 1 KO) in an eight-rounder at super flyweight. In addition, New Orleans’ Jeremy Hill (18-3 11 KOs) and Baton Rouge’s Mark Davis (19-1 5 KOs) meet in an all-Louisiana eight-round bout at lightweight. Rounding up the action, Criztec Bazaldua (1-0) of Long Beach, California and Elroy Fruto (1-1) of Surrey, Canada duel in a four-rounder at lightweight.

Prograis vs Zorrilla fight card

The current Prograis vs Zorrilla lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.