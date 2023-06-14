AEW’s newest show Collision will deliver more of what fans and viewers tell us they want – athleticism, big personalities, exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action, all of which have become synonymous with AEW.

This live two-hour show will air every weekend as part of the AEW Plus subscription in select regions including the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

AEW Collision will feature headliners CM Punk, Orange Cassidy, Miro, FTR, House Of Black, Andrade El Idolo, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs and many more.

AEW’s Collision will bring fans another weekly show of epic rivalries, unforgettable matches and stars they love to watch.