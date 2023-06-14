Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford press conference in New York City

Spence Jr vs Crawford for undisputed welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena

BoxingNewsVideo
Newswire

Top pound-for-pound boxing stars Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The contest features undefeated world champions, battling it out for the undisputed welterweight title. Following a kickoff press conference in Los Angeles, the fighters host the second leg of a two-city press tour at Palladium Times Square in New York City.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

Native of Long Island, New York Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs), fighting out of Desoto, Texas, is a reigning unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion. Omaha, Nebraska-born Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) is a current WBO titleholder.

The winner of the scheduled for 12 rounds bout is set to become the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era, and could emerge as the sport’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

In Australia, Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford airs live on Sunday, July 30. Broadcast is expected on Main Event on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live on Kayo

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
ExpressVPN - Best VPN for streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

You are already subscribed to our newsletter.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.