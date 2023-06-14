Top pound-for-pound boxing stars Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The contest features undefeated world champions, battling it out for the undisputed welterweight title. Following a kickoff press conference in Los Angeles, the fighters host the second leg of a two-city press tour at Palladium Times Square in New York City.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

Native of Long Island, New York Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs), fighting out of Desoto, Texas, is a reigning unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion. Omaha, Nebraska-born Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) is a current WBO titleholder.

The winner of the scheduled for 12 rounds bout is set to become the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era, and could emerge as the sport’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

In Australia, Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford airs live on Sunday, July 30. Broadcast is expected on Main Event on Kayo.