Tim Tszyu and Carlos Ocampo square off in the main event at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, June 18 at 12 pm AEST. The bout features undefeated interim WBO super welterweight world champion of Sydney, NSW up against Mexico’s former title challenger of Ensenada, Baja California. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) makes the first defense of his title. The 28-year-old undefeated Australian earned the belt via ninth-round TKO of former world champion Tony Harrison in front of his hometown crowd in March. He targets go through Ocampo and, if successful, finally face the reigning undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, USA.

Ocampo (35-2, 23 KOs) won his previous bout in March in Guadalajara by TKO in the fifth round against his fellow-Mexican Mauricio Gutierrez Castor. Going up against Tszyu, the 27-year-old former title challenger is looking to cause an upset and earn another shot at world title. Last October in Carson, CA he failed his attempt to dethrone Sebastian Fundora and land the interim WBC strap.

In the co-main event Muskegon, Michigan native Ra’eese Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs), fighting out of Las Vegas, NV, takes on Australian Sam Goodman (14-0, 7 KOs) of Albion Park, New South Wales. The bout, serving as the IBF super bantamweight world title eliminator, is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among the bouts featured on Tszyu vs Ocampo undercard, Australian super lightweight champion Justin Frost (13-2-1, 4 KOs) of Kalgoorlie, WA defends his belt against Hassan Hamdan (5-0, 1 KOs) of Sydney, NSW. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

As well, New Zealand-born Gold Coast-based Hasely Hepi (6-1-1, 6 KOs) and Troy Pilcher (5-0-1, 5 KOs) meet in the rematch. Their first fight last October ended in a majority draw. Their second encounter is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

In addition, undefeated Vegas Larfield (8-0, 7 KOs) of Logan City, QLD meets Jhunrille Castino (13-2, 4 KOs) of Guindulman, Philippines. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, June 18. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV price is $59.95. Subscription is not required.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

Tszyu vs Ocampo Sydney time (AEST)

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at 12 pm AEST.

Tszyu vs Ocampo Melbourne time (AEST)

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at 12 pm AEST.

Tszyu vs Ocampo Brisbane time (AEST)

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at 12 pm AEST.

Tszyu vs Ocampo Perth time (AWST)

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at 10 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 12 pm AWST.

Tszyu vs Ocampo Adelaide time (ACST)

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at 11:30 am ACST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1:30 pm ACST.

Tszyu vs Ocampo Hobart time (AEST)

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at 12 pm AEST.

Tszyu vs Ocampo Canberra time (AEST)

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at 12 pm AEST.

Tszyu vs Ocampo Darwin time (ACST)

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at 11:30 am ACST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1:30 pm ACST.

Tszyu vs Ocampo fight card

The full Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo fight card looks as the following: