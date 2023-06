UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier aka UFC Vegas 75 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 17. In the five-round main event, No. 3-ranked contender Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) of Italy faces fellow former middleweight title challenger, No. 4-ranked Jared Cannonier (16-6) of the United States. In the co-main event, No. 8-ranked Arman Tsarukyan (19-3) of Armenia and Joaquim Silva (12-3) of Brazil square off at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 18.

Also on the card, Christian Duncan (8-0) of England and Armen Petrosyan (8-2) of Armenia battle it out at middleweight. As well, Pat Sabatini (17-4) of the United States and Lucas Almeida (14-1) of Brazil duel at featherweight.

Plus, Nikolas Motta (13-4) of Brazil and Manuel Torres (13-20) of Mexico meet at lightweight. In addition, Nicolas Dalby (21-4-1) of Denmark fights Muslim Salikhov (19-3) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, June 17. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 75 Australia time, Vettori vs Cannonier

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, June 18. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier from practically anywhere.

UFC Vegas 75 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva

Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida

Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta

Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns

Preliminary card