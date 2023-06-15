Subscribe
HomeMMA

Bellator 297 weigh-in results, Nemkov vs Romero

Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero

MMANewsVideo
Newswire

Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero airs live on Showtime from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, June 16. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Vadim Nemkov (16-2) defends his light heavyweight title against No. 3-ranked Yoel Romero (15-6).

In the co-main event, Sergio Pettis (22-5) defends his bantamweight title against current featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (35-5).

Get Bellator 297 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero airs live on Saturday, June 17.

Bellator 297 fight card

Main card

  • Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero – Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title
  • Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Pitbull – Pettis’ Bellator bantamweight title
  • Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis
  • Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam

Prelims

  • Wladmir Gouvea vs. Kevin Childs
  • Kyle Crutchmer vs. Bobby Nash
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Pieter Buist
  • Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov
  • Mike Hamel vs. Shamil Nikaev
  • Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
  • Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
  • Alex Polizzi vs. Karl Moore
  • Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen
  • Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry
  • Cody Law vs. Edwin Chavez

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live on Kayo

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
ExpressVPN - Best VPN for streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.