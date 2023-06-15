Bellator 297 weigh-in results, Nemkov vs Romero

Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero airs live on Showtime from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, June 16. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Vadim Nemkov (16-2) defends his light heavyweight title against No. 3-ranked Yoel Romero (15-6).

In the co-main event, Sergio Pettis (22-5) defends his bantamweight title against current featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (35-5).

Get Bellator 297 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero airs live on Saturday, June 17.

Bellator 297 fight card

Main card

Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero – Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title

Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Pitbull – Pettis’ Bellator bantamweight title

Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis

Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam

Prelims