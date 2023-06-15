Bellator 297 weigh-in results, Nemkov vs Romero

Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero airs live on Showtime from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, June 16. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, Vadim Nemkov (16-2) defends his light heavyweight title against No. 3-ranked Yoel Romero (15-6).
In the co-main event, Sergio Pettis (22-5) defends his bantamweight title against current featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (35-5).
Get Bellator 297 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In the UK and Australia, Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero airs live on Saturday, June 17.
Bellator 297 fight card
Main card
- Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero – Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title
- Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Pitbull – Pettis’ Bellator bantamweight title
- Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis
- Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam
Prelims
- Wladmir Gouvea vs. Kevin Childs
- Kyle Crutchmer vs. Bobby Nash
- Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Pieter Buist
- Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov
- Mike Hamel vs. Shamil Nikaev
- Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
- Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
- Alex Polizzi vs. Karl Moore
- Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen
- Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry
- Cody Law vs. Edwin Chavez