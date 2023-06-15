DAZN, an international over-the-top sports streaming service, is collaborating with Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) to livestream Muay Thai fights to fans in over 200 countries around the world showcasing the world’s most elite form of striking. DAZN’s first live event with RWS will be RWS: Legend of Rajadamnern this July 1, 2023 headlined by Japanese Superstar Kota Miura vs “Joker Fight Club”.

Global Sport Ventures Co., Ltd (GSV) is the organizer of “RWS Rajadamnern World Series”, held at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The venue is hailed as World’s first and most historic Muay Thai stadium with over 78 years of history. Today, Rajadamnern Stadium still maintains the authenticity and integrity of the “art of eight limbs” which features a live band playing traditional music during the fights in an atmosphere like no other. This makes Rajadamnern Stadium a must-see tourist destination when in Bangkok as it showcases the true essence of the world’s most elite form of striking.

RWS’s new era of Muay Thai with distinct rules and regulations caught the eyes of global sports streaming giant DAZN so much so that they have decided to collaborate with GSV to internationally livestream “RWS: Rajadamnern World Series” to over 200 countries in order for the whole world to get to know the true art of Muay Thai.

DAZN’s first streaming program with RWS is scheduled for RWS: Legend of Rajadamnern on July 1, 2023. The main event features a bout between Kota Miura and Joker Fight Club. RWS: Legend of Rajadamnern will also feature RWS’s 154 lbs tournament with some of the sport’s biggest names such as Daniel Rodriguez Sinbi Muay Thai, Thananchai Sitsongpeenong, Yodwicha Por Boonsit, Shadow Singmawynn, and Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy.

DAZN subscribers can tune into this event live globally through DAZN while fans in Thailand can tune into this event via Live TV broadcast on Workpoint channel 23 or live on “WorkpointOfficial” YouTube channel or “Workpoint Entertainment” and “RWS – Rajadamnern World Series” Facebook page.

A Giant Leap For Muay Thai

DAZN was established in 2015 in London, England. The sports streaming giant provides sport streaming services including live streaming, highlights, and monthly programs. In July 2016, DAZN acquired rights to stream Japan’s J.League football and three more football divisions, which was considered one of the biggest sport broadcasting deals in Japan. They have since expanded their market globally and acquired rights to numerous major sports such as Formula 1, La Liga, Series A, UEFA Champions League, NFL, NBA, UFC and PFL.

One of DAZN’s landmark deals was its collaboration with top boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, in which DAZN acquired global boxing rights. DAZN’s collaboration with Matchroom was the biggest deal in boxing history, showcasing some of the world’s top fighters like Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua. DAZN has since obtained rights to a myriad martial arts disciplines around the world and today DAZN is a major player in the world of combat sports broadcasting. DAZN’s most recent venture is its collaboration with RWS in order to broadcast elite-level Muay Thai globally.

“Khun Bank” Thainchai Pisitwuttinan, CEO of GSV said that “This is a truly historical day for Muay Thai. At RWS, we always look up to DAZN as the most premium global sport platform and especially as the best and the biggest Home of global combat sports.”

“Muay Thai has been recognized as the best striking combat sport on earth by fans globally. And, we truly believe that there is no better place to show the true art of Muay Thai to the world other than Rajadamnern Stadium, which is the World’s first Muay Thai stadium and also the creator of the first ever Muay Thai championship belt in history.”

“Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) is our flagship program that hosts the true top masters of Muay Thai “The art of 8 Limbs” in an annual tournament format. We have innovative rule sets that keep all the authenticity of Muay Thai while encouraging competitive and exciting fights with one ultimate purpose, which is to identify the best strikers on earth.”

“We are extremely excited and highly honored that DAZN has chosen to partner with RWS on this global broadcasting collaboration. And, we cannot wait to show the great art of Muay Thai to the fans in over 200 countries around the world.”

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with RWS moving forwards,” says Veronica Diquattro, Global Markets CEO, Dazn.”This deal, alongside our boxing, wrestling and MMA propositions mean that DAZN Is fast becoming the destination for fight fans worldwide”.

This collaboration with DAZN is truly a big leap for Muay Thai and now we can truly bring Thailand’s national sport to the world.