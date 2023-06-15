Guido Vianello vs Simon Kean on Aug 19 in Quebec City

Heavyweights Guido Vianello and Simon Kean square off in a 10-round battle at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on Saturday, August 12. The contest pits 2016 Italian Olympian against 2012 Canadian Olympian. The bout serves as the co-feature on the card, topped by the light heavyweight showdown between undefeated champion Artur Beterbiev and top contender Callum Smith.

The event airs live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland. International broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.

Guido Vianello vs Simon Kean

Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (10-1-1, 9 KOs) debuted in the paid ranks in December 2018 and won his first seven bouts in three rounds or less. His progress stalled after a 2020 draw against Kingsley Ibeh and an injury-filled 2021 in which he fought only once. The 29-year-old returned in July 2022 with a fourth-round TKO win against Rafael Rios. Three months later, he scored a dominant eight-round decision over Jay McFarlane in front of a hometown crowd in Rome. In his last fight, Vianello lost his ‘0’ after a right hand from veteran Jonnie Rice caused a cut above his left eye, forcing the referee to end the bout in the seventh round. Vianello was ahead on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

“I’m in great shape and looking to avenge the freak accident that ended my fight last time,” Vianello said. “Simon Kean is a big name in Canada, and I’m coming for a knockout. This is my new era. I see only myself in the center of the ring, and any opponent is just stopping me from getting to where I want to be.”

Simon “The Grizzly” Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) began his pro career in November 2015 and finished his first seven opponents in five rounds or less. Apart from his decision over Avery Gibson in 2017, all his victories have ended via knockout. He captured his first regional title with a third-round TKO against Adam Braidwood in June 2018. Four months later, he suffered a fourth-round TKO loss to Dillon Carman. The 34-year-old slugger bounced back with eight stoppage wins, including a third-round TKO over Carman in their 2019 rematch and a seventh-round TKO against former world title challenger Eric Molina in March.

“Vianello is a big contender, the biggest challenge of my career, but I’m there,” Kean said. “I’m training hard, and it paid off in my last fight. I’m a 2.0 version of ‘The Grizzly.’ Nothing has been left to chance in preparation for this fight against the Italian Olympian, and it promises to be a smashing victory for me!”

In the main event, unified WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) defends his belt against former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs).

The current lineup can be found below.

Beterbiev vs Smith fight card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s unified WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight titles

Guido Vianello vs. Simon Kean, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Christian Mbilli vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Moreno Fendero vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweight

Wilkens Mathieu vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Leila Beaudoin vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Clovis Drolet vs. TBA, 8 rounds, middleweight

In Australia, Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith airs live on Sunday, August 20.