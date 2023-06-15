Jake Paul’s Boxing Bullies partners with Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage for a charity giveaway

Jake Paul’s Boxing Bullies, Richard Rawlings’ Gas Monkey Garage, and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), announced a limited-time Giveaway ahead of MVP and Real Fight Inc.’s Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on August 5th. Jake Paul and Richard Rawlings, owner of Gas Monkey Garage, announced the Giveaway with a YouTube video here to their combined 100 million followers across their social media platforms.

The Giveaway will be open for entries from June 14th to July 20th, 2023. The location for fans to enter for their chance to win is exclusively on the Monkey Garage website. The proceeds will go to combat bullying and the Boxing Bullies upcoming gym renovation project planned in Dallas, Texas, benefiting local youth.

The winner of the Giveaway will receive a Jake Paul and Richard Rawlings designed and Gas Monkey Garage customized brand new 2023 Dodge Ram TRX truck. The winner will also receive two ringside seats next to Richard Rawlings and a fight night meet-and-greet with Jake Paul backstage for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight August 5th, donated by MVP. In addition, the Paul vs. Diaz title sponsor, Celsius, will be donating a year’s worth of supply to the winner. The winner will also be flown in with hotel accommodations to Dallas, TX.

All entrants who donate $2,500 will receive a Boxing Bullies X Gas Monkey Garage swag bag, which will include signed merch from both Paul and Rawlings. Those who donate $5,000 will get their name engraved on a plaque, which will hang in the Boxing Bullies X Gas Monkey Garage renovated gym in Dallas, TX, in addition to a VIP swag bag.

Boxing Bullies x Gas Monkey Garage

“It is extremely meaningful to us at Boxing Bullies to launch this Giveaway to further our organization’s incredible work throughout the United States,” shared Jake Paul, founder of Boxing Bullies. “Thank you to Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings for collaborating with us on this unique opportunity to celebrate our fans, while also combating bullying and empowering the youth in Dallas and across the US through the sport of boxing.”

Established in 2021 by Jake Paul, Boxing Bullies aims to instill confidence, courage, and leadership in youth through the sport of boxing, while actively fighting back against bullying. Since its inception, the organization has hosted events to educate over 500 young boxers about the causes and impact of bullying. Additionally, Boxing Bullies has independently renovated five gyms in Puerto Rico, New York, Florida, and Arizona. In April 2023, Boxing Bullies partnered with the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to further renovate youth boxing gyms across the United States. Together, they have identified and initiated remodels for gyms in underprivileged areas, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and others.

“Partnering with Jake Paul’s organization, Boxing Bullies, is a project that we’re really excited about at Gas Monkey Garage,” said Richard Rawlings, founder and owner of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas. “We get to combine our love of customizing cars with our passion for building lasting communities that instill confidence and initiative among youth. Imagine the amount we could raise for Boxing Bullies if everyone gave just one dollar. That could be 100 million dollars! We’re incredibly grateful to collaborate with Jake Paul and Boxing Bullies for this impactful project that will support youth here in Dallas and across the United States.”

Richard Rawlings, an American entrepreneur, television personality, and car enthusiast founded Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, Texas in 2004. The garage was brought to global stardom by Discovery Channels’ reality television series Fast N’ Loud, which premiered in 2012 and showcased Richard’s passion for restoring and flipping classic cars. Between owning multiple restaurants/venues, having his own Tequila and Energy Drink, global apparel brand, and sponsoring some of the top names in motorsport racing, Richard Rawlings is no stranger to tackling projects he’s passionate about head-on.

Paul vs. Diaz is set for an eight-round bout live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on August 5th, 2023. The event will be distributed globally by DAZN PPV. In the US and Canada in addition to DAZN PPV, Paul vs Diaz will be available on all major cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.

Donations to enter the Giveaway are exclusively on the Gas Monkey Garage website.