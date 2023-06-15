Subscribe
Ra’eese Aleem: Winning fight against Sam Goodman will catapult me to world title shot

Parviz Iskenderov
Ra’eese Aleem primed for world title eliminator fight against Sam Goodman
Ra’eese Aleem at his training camp ahead of his bout against Sam Goodman at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia on Sunday, June 18, 2023 | MJS Entertainment

Ra’eese Aleem faces Sam Goodman at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia on Sunday, June 18. The contest pits Las Vegas-based undefeated contender of Muskegon, Michigan up against unbeaten representative of the country-host of Albion Park, New South Wales.

The pair squares off in the 12-round IBF super bantamweight title eliminator. The bout serves as the co-feature to Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live on Main Event on Kayo.

Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs), who goes through the ropes for the first time outside the U.S., called his fight against Goodman (14-0, 7 KOs) “a chess match, but a brutal one”.

The 32-year-old American fighter last fought in September 2022 in Los Angeles, where he scored a unanimous decision against Mike Plania. The 24-year-old Australian boxer was in action in March in Sydney, where he defeated TJ Doheny also by UD.

‘Everything changes for me if I win this fight’

“I believe my fight with Goodman is going to be a war,” Aleem said prior to arriving in Australia. “He does a lot of nice things in the ring, but so do I. It’s a matchup of unique styles. He likes to fight off the back foot and I like to do multiple things. I’ll be throwing hard punches as always looking for the knockout. It’s going to be a chess match, but a brutal one.”

“I kept my weight in check, so I feel strong going into this fight. I feel everything came together during this camp and I’m ready to go.”

“Deep down inside I’m excited to be fighting Goodman in his Australia, where he calls home. I’m a proud American and I’ll do anything to bring pride to our country. Although it’s just a boxing match, we’ll be going toe-to-toe, and I’ll be representing the great United States of America.”

“Winning this fight will catapult me to a world title shot. Not only am I fighting someone in his own country, but it’s a title elimination bout to see who’s next to fight for the title. Everything changes for me if I win this fight, so you best believe I’m coming with everything I got. I’m leaving everything in the ring against Goodman.”

In the main event, undefeated Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) of Sydney, NSW defends his interim WBO super welterweight belt against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo (35-2, 23 KOs) of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the event on Saturday, June 17 live on Showtime.

