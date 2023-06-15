Subscribe
Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla final pre-fight press conference

Prograis defends WBC super lightweight title against Zorrilla at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) and Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 17. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 18.

Prograis, two-time world champion, defends his WBC super lightweight belt in front of his hometown crowd against Zorrilla, challenger of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Shakhram Giyasov (13-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY by way of Bukhara, Uzbekistan goes up against Chicago-born, Miami-based Harold Calderon (27-0, 18 KOs). The pair squares off in the 12-round WBA welterweight title eliminator.

Among other bouts, Ramla Ali (8-0, 2 KOs) defends her IBF Intercontinental super featherweight strap in a ten-rounder against Julissa Guzman (12-2-2, 6 KOs) and Aaron Aponte (7-0-1, 2 KOs) takes on Xavier Madrid (4-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Ginny Fuchs (2-0, 1 KO) meets Indeya Smith (6-7-2, 1 KO) in an eight-rounder at super flyweight.

