Seniesa Estrada has her next fight date made official, as “Super Bad” faces Leonela Paola Yudica on Friday, July 28 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The contest features Los Angeles-born unified WBC and WBA minimumweight champion up against former world champion from Argentina. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds main event bout live on ESPN+. Ticket information has been also announced today.

In the co-main event, Las Vegas native Andres “Savage” Cortes takes on Sacramento-born contender Xavier Martinez. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior lightweight.

“Seniesa Estrada is one of the very best fighters on the planet and is only getting better with every fight,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Yudica is an experienced championship-level fighter who will be undeterred fighting on the big stage.”

“I expect a sensational fight on July 28, along with a co-feature between Cortes and Martinez that promises fireworks.”

Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica tickets

Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica tickets to witness all the action on Friday, July 28 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas go on sale Thursday, June 15 at 12 pm PT.

Estrada vs Yudica tickets, starting at $50, can be purchased at Ticketmaster, as per announcement sent out by Top Rank.

Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Paola Yudica

Undefeated Seniesa Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) is a 12-year pro who has competed at the world class level in three weight classes. In 2019, she beat U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza to capture the WBA interim flyweight world title. Two years later, she captured the WBA minimumweight and WBO light flyweight titles in fights against Anabel Ortiz and Tenkai Tsunami. Estrada then vacated those belts to pursue undisputed glory at minimumweight. She signed with Top Rank in 2022 and returned from a nearly 11-month layoff in November of that year to shut out Jazmin Gala Villarino. In March, she added the WBC belt to her collection with a shutout win over the previously unbeaten Tina Rupprecht.

“I am willing to fight any woman in or around my weight class, and I respect Yudica for accepting the challenge,” Estrada said. “My goal is to become the undisputed champion at minimumweight, but I can’t achieve that goal without defeating Yudica first. She is standing in my way, and I am coming to Las Vegas to make an emphatic statement.”

Leonela Paola Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KO) debuted as a pro in April 2012 and captured the IBF flyweight world title with a split decision win against Gabriela Bouvier in December 2014. She held the title for nearly eight years, fighting to a draw in her first defense against Vanesa Lorena Taborda in 2015 before defending it seven times. The native of San Juan, Argentina, lost the belt in a tightly contested split decision loss to Arely Muciño in October 2022 and is coming off a 10-round decision victory over Tamara Elisabet Demarco in April.

“I’m taking this amazing opportunity to show the world what Argentinian fighters are made of,” Yudica said. “I’m bringing the belts back home to San Juan with me.”

Andres Cortes vs Xavier Martinez

Andres Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs) was a standout amateur, defeating Teofimo Lopez twice in the unpaid ranks. A seven-year pro, Cortes made his Top Rank debut in 2020 and has built a reputation for engaging in action-packed affairs. He shined on the Emanuel Navarrete-Liam Wilson undercard in February, shutting out Puerto Rican upstart Luis Melendez in his first scheduled 10-rounder.

Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) returns to action following an 11-month layoff, intent on proving he belongs in the junior lightweight title conversation. He rebounded from a one-sided loss to Robson Conceição with a stoppage win over Alejandro Guerrero last August.

Estrada vs Yudica undercard

Undercard action includes two competitive matchups featuring talents from four different Latin American countries.

Puerto Rican-born junior lightweight contender Abraham “El Super” Nova (22-1, 15 KOs) will face Colombian former world champion Jonathan Romero (35-1, 19 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Nova, who fights out Albany, New York, holds wins over Avery Sparrow and William Encarnacion. In June 2022, he suffered his first defeat via fifth-round knockout against two-time Olympic gold medalist and current world champion Robeisy Ramirez. He bounced back in January with a 10-round decision win over Adam Lopez.

Romero edged Alejandro Lopez by split decision in 2013 to capture the IBF junior featherweight world title. He is 12-0 since losing the title in his first defense to Kiko Martinez.

Dominican Olympian Rohan “El Rayo” Polanco (9-0, 5 KOs) steps up against Panamanian-born contender Cesar “Rainman” Francis (12-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight fight. Polanco went 4-0 as a pro before losing in his opening Olympic bout in Tokyo in 2021. Polanco returned to the paid ranks in November 2021 and is coming off a six-round decision win against Ricardo Quiroz in April.

Francis seeks to regain his momentum following a 10-round decision loss to Jesus Saracho in January.

The ESPN+-streamed undercard also features an eight-round lightweight fight between 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (14-1, 12 KOs) and Philadelphia standout Nahir Albright (15-2, 7 KOs).

Former Team USA amateur standout Charlie Sheehy (6-0, 4 KOs) will see action in a six-round lightweight tilt, while hard-hitting Japanese southpaw Subaru Murata (4-0, 4 KOs) returns in a six-round junior featherweight battle.

Estrada vs Yudica fight card

Main card

Seniesa Estrada vs. Leonela Paola Yudica, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBC and WBA minimumweight titles

Andres Cortes vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Undercard

Abraham Nova vs. Jonathan Romero, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Cesar Francis, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Karlos Balderas vs. Nahir Albright, 8 rounds, lightweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight

Subaru Murata vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

In Australia, Estrada vs Yudica airs live on Saturday, July 29.