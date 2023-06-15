Terence Crawford: I’m a fan of Errol Spence Jr, but I see myself beating him

Undefeated boxing stars and pound-for-pound greats, Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford battle it out for the undisputed welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. Ahead of their 12-rould clash live on Showtime PPV, the fighters hosted back-to-back, coast-to-coast press conferences, culminating in New York.

The pair squares off in a highly anticipated world championship bout that is set to crown the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

Following the kickoff press conference in Los Angeles, where the fighters went face to face for the first time, in NYC Spence and Crawford verbally sparred and provoked the other with sharp and sometimes comical one-liners.

“I’m the biggest (fish). He’s not catching me with no damn fishing pole,” Spence said, continuing the war of metaphors with Crawford, who promised to “gut” Spence in the ring. “He better come with a submarine. I’m the biggest shark. You ain’t catching Moby Dick with a fishing pole.”

“Fish fillet,” Crawford responded. “I like to go fishing,” he said at another point. “Everyone knows that’s my hobby.”

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford go face to face at the press conference at Palladium Times Square in New York City, NY, USA on June 14, 2023 ahead of their bout for the undisputed welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 29, 2023 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The press conference in New York streamed live on two giant outdoor LED video displays on billboards overlooking Times Square, the first time that Showtime has ever live-streamed a boxing press event atop a billboard in Midtown Manhattan.

Here is what the unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) and the WBO champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) had to say from the Palladium Times Square:

Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr

“This is the biggest fight in boxing. When you look at your styles, and know our mentalities, you know neither of us are gonna want to break. I feel like someone is gonna break on fight night.

“I’m ready to show people that I’m one of the best welterweights of all time. Don’t miss this fight. Because I’m gonna show everyone why I’m breaking people.

Errol Spence Jr at the press conference at Palladium Times Square in New York City, NY, USA on June 14, 2023 ahead of his bout against Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 29, 2023 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“I’ve done everything that I said I was gonna do. The last thing left to do is beat Terence Crawford. He’s a great fighter, but I’m gonna break him and show everyone why I’m the best fighter in boxing, period.

“All the titles I took, I took them from the champions. You line ’em up, I’m gonna knock ’em down. It doesn’t matter what happens, I get the job done.

“He can show what he wants to show. He might go on and do his thing after I beat him and prove he’s an all-time great. But he can stop that nonsense because I’m winning on July 29.

“We have to show these other fighters that there are rewards in taking risks. The best have to fight the best.”

Terence “Bud” Crawford

“This is a fight that’s been marinating. This is greatness that you’re going to see on July 29. I’ve been preparing my whole life for this moment. Moments like these don’t come often, and this is my time.

“July 29 I can assure you, you’re gonna walk away and say, ‘Terence Crawford is special.’ You’re gonna mark me down as one of the greatest of all time.

Terence Crawford at the press conference at Palladium Times Square in New York City, NY, USA on June 14, 2023 ahead of his bout against Errol Spence Jr for the undisputed welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 29, 2023 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“I rise to the occasion when I have the odds stacked against me. I’m a fan of Errol, but this is business. I see myself beating him. I’ve visualized it numerous times before.

“I like to go fishing. Everyone knows that’s my hobby. They’ve all been caught before. Every last one of them. I got a big enough hook for Errol. We actually already caught him, and we’re reeling him in right now.

“Being undisputed is gonna mean everything to me. July 29 you’re gonna see a Terence Crawford that you’ve never seen before. Errol may bring the best out of me.”

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs live on Sunday, July 30. Live stream is expected on Kayo.

The bouts featured on Spence vs Crawford undercard are expected to be announced shortly.