Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero prelims

Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero free prelims air live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, June 16 leading to the main card on Showtime.

Among the bouts, Wladmir Gouvea (1-0) faces Gabriel Sayeg (1-1) at heavyweight, Kyle Crutchmer (9-2) takes on Bobby Nash (12-4) at welterweight and Gadzhi Rabadanov (19-4-1) meets Pieter Buist (17-6) at lightweight. As well, Jaleel Willis (16-4) goes up against Ramazan Kuramagomedov (10-0) welterweight, Mike Hamel (10-5) battles Shamil Nikaev (10-0, 1 NC) at lightweight and Norbert Novenyi Jr. (6-0) duels Kamil Oniszczuk (9-2) at middleweight.

Plus, Archie Colgan (7-0) versus Emmanuel Sanchez (20-8) at lightweight, Alex Polizzi (10-2) squares off against Karl Moore (11-2) at light heavyweight and Timur Khizriev (12-0) faces off Richie Smullen (10-2-1) at featherweight. In addition, Jordan Newman (5-0) battles Matthew Perry (5-3) at middleweight and Cody Law (6-2) fights Edwin Chavez (6-4) at featherweight.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (16-2) defends his belt against No. 3-ranked Yoel Romero (15-6).

In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (22-5) defends his title against reigning featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (35-5).

In the UK and Australia, Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero airs live on Saturday, June 17.