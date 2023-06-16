Jake Paul features in Netflix UNTOLD Volume 3

Jake Paul hits the stream in the all-new “UNTOLD Volume 3”, arriving on Netflix, August 1. The news follows a recent announcement that “The Problem Child” is set to star in and executive produce a feature film project with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street.

The critically acclaimed docuseries UNTOLD returns with a four-week “Volume 3”. The first week featuring Jake Paul, sees him “up close and personal as he tries to transcend YouTube stardom to revolutionize the fight world,” as per the synopsis.

UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child

Directed by Andrew Renzi, the 70-min film-format “UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child” premieres on August 1.

At 26, is Jake Paul the boxing world’s new savior or a “delusional” promoter who packs more punch in his marketing skills than in his right hand? It depends on whom you ask in UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child, an unflinching deep dive into how a wide-eyed kid from Ohio morphed from Internet sensation to most polarizing man in sports. For every high-profile critic (UFC president Dana White), there’s another supporter in his corner (former professional boxer Mike Tyson).

In 2013, Jake and his older brother, Logan, lit up social media with pranks and antics posted first to Vine and then a YouTube channel that racked up millions of views. The brothers parlayed their online success into lucrative side hustles, with Jake releasing music and landing a role on a Disney Channel show (Bizaardvark). As their notoriety grew, so did tensions between the once-close siblings.

When Jake’s real-life controversies nearly ruined his career, he got a second chance as a boxer who shocked skeptics as he knocked out one opponent after another.

Built on gripping interviews with the Paul brothers – along with their parents, fans, fellow boxers, and the skeptical old guard – the film culminates with a nail-biting match that will prove if Jake has what it takes to rule his new kingdom.

UNTOLD Volume 3

Following “UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child”, “UNTOLD: Johnny Football”, 70-min film directed by Ryan Duffy, premieres on August 8.

Directed by Bryan Storkel, “UNTOLD: Hall of Shame”, 75-min film lands on August 15. Directed by Katharine English, “UNTOLD: Swamp Kings”, all four 45-min episodes premiere on August 22.

It was also announced that more UNTOLD stories are coming in 2024.