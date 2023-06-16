Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

John Dodson vs Joshua Ridge headlines BKFC 48 Albuquerque on Aug 11

BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge

Bare KnuckleNews
Parviz Iskenderov
John Dodson vs Joshua Ridge tops BKFC 48 Albuquerque
John Dodson | BKFC

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced its return to Albuquerque, New Mexico, scheduled for Friday, August 11, with BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge taking place at Tingley Coliseum. The fight card features a series of bouts with the inaugural flyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

The championship bout pits No. 2-ranked John Dodson against No. 1-ranked Joshua Ridge.

“This is our third event in the famed fight town of Albuquerque and we could not be more excited to return,” said President and Founder of BKFC David Feldman. “Our first two events in Albuquerque have drawn huge, record setting, sold-out crowds and we promised the fans after KnuckleMania 3 in February we would be back this summer with another world-class event.”

“Our headliner on August 11 features the two most exciting and most skilled flyweights in the world, John Dodson and JR Ridge, and we could not be prouder to crown our first BKFC Flyweight World Championship belt to the victor. We’re also going to be announcing a tremendous undercard featuring some of the best local and national bare-knuckle fighters. Friday, August 11 will be a very special night!”

Albuquerque, NM native John Dodson (2-0) won his previous bout in February by knockout in the first round against Jarod Grant. Last August he stopped Ryan Benoit also in Round 1.

Joshua Ridge (3-1) of Angeles City, Philippines last fought in November 2022 when he defeated Chancey Wilson by unanimous decision. In July the same year, Tampa, Florida-based fighter scored the third-round stoppage of Justyn Martinez.

The list of undercard bouts is expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge airs live on Sunday, August 12.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live on Kayo

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
ExpressVPN - Best VPN for streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.