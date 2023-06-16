John Dodson vs Joshua Ridge tops BKFC 48 Albuquerque

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced its return to Albuquerque, New Mexico, scheduled for Friday, August 11, with BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge taking place at Tingley Coliseum. The fight card features a series of bouts with the inaugural flyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

The championship bout pits No. 2-ranked John Dodson against No. 1-ranked Joshua Ridge.

“This is our third event in the famed fight town of Albuquerque and we could not be more excited to return,” said President and Founder of BKFC David Feldman. “Our first two events in Albuquerque have drawn huge, record setting, sold-out crowds and we promised the fans after KnuckleMania 3 in February we would be back this summer with another world-class event.”

“Our headliner on August 11 features the two most exciting and most skilled flyweights in the world, John Dodson and JR Ridge, and we could not be prouder to crown our first BKFC Flyweight World Championship belt to the victor. We’re also going to be announcing a tremendous undercard featuring some of the best local and national bare-knuckle fighters. Friday, August 11 will be a very special night!”

Albuquerque, NM native John Dodson (2-0) won his previous bout in February by knockout in the first round against Jarod Grant. Last August he stopped Ryan Benoit also in Round 1.

Joshua Ridge (3-1) of Angeles City, Philippines last fought in November 2022 when he defeated Chancey Wilson by unanimous decision. In July the same year, Tampa, Florida-based fighter scored the third-round stoppage of Justyn Martinez.

The list of undercard bouts is expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge airs live on Sunday, August 12.