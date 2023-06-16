Subscribe
Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla weigh-in results

Prograis defends WBC super lightweight title against Zorrilla at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) and Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) square off live on DAZN from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 17. The contest features local favorite and two-time world champion defending his WBC super lightweight title against challenger of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 18.

In the co-main event, Shakhram Giyasov (13-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY by way of Bukhara, Uzbekistan faces Chicago-born, Miami-based Harold Calderon (27-0, 18 KOs). The pair battles it out in a 12-round WBA welterweight title eliminator.

Among other bouts, Ramla Ali (8-0, 2 KOs) defends her IBF Intercontinental super featherweight belt in a ten-rounder against Julissa Guzman (12-2-2, 6 KOs). As well, Aaron Aponte (7-0-1, 2 KOs) meets Xavier Madrid (4-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Ginny Fuchs (2-0, 1 KO) takes on Indeya Smith (6-7-2, 1 KO) in an eight-rounder at super flyweight.

Get Prograis vs Zorrilla full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Prograis vs Zorrilla fight card

Main card

  • Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Prograis’ WBC super lightweight title
  • Shakhram Giyasov vs. Harold Calderon, 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA welterweight title eliminator
  • Ramla Ali vs. Julissa Alejandra Guzman, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Ali’s IBF Intercontinental super featherweight title

Undercard

  • Aaron Aponte vs. Xavier Madrid, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Ginny Fuchs vs. Indeya Smith, 8 rounds, super flyweight
  • Jeremy Hill vs. Mark Davis, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Criztec Bazaldua vs. Elroy Fruto, 4 rounds, lightweight

