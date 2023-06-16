Regis Prograis defends his WBC super lightweight title against Danielito Zorrilla live on DAZN from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 17. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, the two-time world champion is looking to successfully go through the challenger of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, retain his belt and face fellow-world champions in the title unification bouts at the future events.

The 34-year-old New Orleans native, Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) claimed the WBC crown last November 2022 in Carson, California where he stopped Jose Zepeda in the 11th round.

Prograis previously held the WBA title, but dropped the belt by majority decision in the championship unification with Josh Taylor in October 2019. The latter, former undisputed junior welterweight king, was recently dethroned by former unified lightweight titleholder Teofimo Lopez, who claimed the WBO belt.

Although “Rougarou” insists his all focus is on the task at hand – Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) – he says he was looking to face Taylor in the rematch, but now would meet Lopez.

Meanwhile, the current WBA champion is Rolando Romero. Subriel Matias holds the IBF strap.

Regis Prograis :Teofimo Lopez made Josh Taylor look ordinary, he really did

“I wanted Josh to win so I could fight him again, but now, I just have got to fight Teofimo,” Regis Prograis said. “I know he’s saying he’s retired but I hope he is not. I think that would be a huge fight and we must do it.

“There was a video in 2018 with me, Teo and his Dad, and his Dad was saying ‘you and my son are going to fight one day, and you are going to be rich’. So, he called it a long time ago and its still true right to this day, more than ever now.

WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis and challenger Danielito Zorrilla at the press conference ahead of their bout at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 17, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“Teo fought on my undercard in New Orleans back in 2018, we just must get that fight. I am not taking my eyes of Zorrilla, but if I can get the win and hopefully Teo is not retired, we can get it on.

“I always thought that Teo is a great fighter. When he was sat 135, I thought he was the best of the lot. He’s explosive, he’s got power, he can box. So, I would never look past a fighter of his caliber, but I still believe I whoop him.

“I think he’s frustrated. I don’t think he’s going to retire. If he fought me, he’d probably get ten times what he got for the Taylor fight. There are too many big fights out there for him. He’s going through some things, he can fight for sure, but there’s some things going on for him outside the ring. If he only made $1million to fight the former undisputed champion, it makes no sense, but he won’t walk away – he likes money, his Dad likes money, so that’s how he was feeling right away, you can’t walk away after the biggest fight of his life.

“It’s between Teo and Subriel Matias as to who would be the harder fight, it’s not Rolly Romero. I don’t know if Teo could stand up to what I give him, even though he did with Josh, I feel I’m a bigger and sharped puncher than Josh though. Matias is tough, but he’s been hurt before and by a lesser guy than me. So, I don’t know if he could stand up to me either, but hopefully I can get to fight at least one of them.

“I’ve always wanted to fight Jack Catterall. I want the Lopez fight more as he’s just beaten Josh and he has the belt. But I’ve always wanted to face Jack, so we’ll see what happens. I need to get past Zorrilla on Saturday and after that, I’ll talk to Eddie, and we’ll see what is next.

Champion Regis Prograis and challenger Danielito Zorrilla go face to face at the final pre-fight press conference ahead of their WBC super lightweight title bout at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 17, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“It was good for boxing, two fighters that needed that win, they were both coming off performances that meant they needed to win. I’m not going to lie, I doubted Teo, I thought he was going to lose, but Teo just went out and did his thing. I take my hat off to him and congratulate him on his win. I wouldn’t say Josh is washed up, I don’t know if he’s shot, he didn’t look good though and Teo had every answer for him.

“Josh just couldn’t hit him often with big shots, and even when he did hit him with some left hands and uppercuts, it didn’t have any effect on Teo. Josh couldn’t touch Teo too much because he was being slick, and even when he did, nothing happened or worked for Josh. Around the fourth round I think I had it level, but after that Teo got into his groove and his rhythm and took over.

“I was surprised that Teo was able to rock Josh in the later rounds and honestly, he made Josh look ordinary, he really did. I don’t know if it was because of Teo or because of Josh, if he’s shot, I don’t know. He didn’t look like a former undisputed champion in there.”

In the UK and Australia, Prograis vs Zorrilla airs live on Sunday, June 18.