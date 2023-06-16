Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes on July 8 in San Antonio

The list of undercard bouts has been announced for the Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr headliner at AT&T Center at San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 8. The chief-support bout is a ten-round lightweight clash between Floyd Schofield and Haskell Rhodes. Also on the card, a ten-round women’s flyweight championship unification pitting Marlen Esparza against Gabriela Celeste Alaniz. Plus, Joseph Diaz returns in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

The event airs live stream on DAZN.

Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) of Austin, Texas won his previous bout in April by knockout in the second round against Jesus Valentin Leon. Haskell Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada was in action in March when he defeated Raymond Chacon by unanimous decision.

Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas brings to the ring her unified WBA and WBC belts. In her previous outing last August, she earned a unanimous decision against Eva Guzman. Gabriela Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) holds the WBO title. The native of Buenos Aires, Argentina last fought in September 2022, when she stopped Debora Rengifo in Round 9. The pair was initially set to battle it out in April in Arlington, Texas, but the bout fell of reportedly due to VISA issue to the latter.

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-4-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California is looking to rebound from a trio of defeats. In his previous bout in March he dropped a split decision against Mercito Gesta. The name of his opponent on July 8 is to be determined within the coming weeks.

Among the prelims, Romanian-American Eric Tudor (8-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida takes on Reggie Harris Jr (7-3, 3 KOs) of Ann Arbor, Michigan in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Tristan Kalkreuth (10-1, 7 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas faces Jaime Solorio (12-5-2, 9 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. In addition, Darius Fulghum (5-0, 5 KOs) of Houston, Texas meets Ricardo Medina (1-4) of San Antonio, Texas in a four-rounder at light heavyweight.

In the previously announced main event bout, undefeated Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) of Kaunas, Lithuania defends his WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight titleholder against unbeaten Vergil Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas. The contest is scheduled for 12-rounds.

Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr fight card

Main card

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr, 12 rounds, welterweight – Stanionis’ WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight title

Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Rhodes, 10 rounds, lightweight

Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBA and WBC titles, Alaniz’s WBO title

Joseph Diaz vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Eric Tudor vs. Reggie Harris Jr, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Darius Fulghum vs. Ricardo Medina, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

In the UK and Australia, Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr airs live on Sunday, July 9.