Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo weigh-in results

Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) and Carlos Ocampo (35-2, 23 KOs) battle it out at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia on Sunday, June 18. The contest features Sydney’s undefeated interim WBO super welterweight champion defending his title against former title challenger of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico. The 12-round bout airs live on Main Event on Kayo. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the United States, the event airs live on Saturday, June 17 on Showtime.

In the co-main event, Las Vegas-based Ra’eese Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, Michigan faces Sam Goodman (14-0, 7 KOs) of Albion Park, New South Wales. The pairs squares off in a 12-round IBF super bantamweight title eliminator.

Among other bouts, Justin Frost (13-2-1, 4 KOs) defends his Australian super lightweight title in a ten-rounder against Hassan Hamdan (5-0, 1 KOs). As well, Hasely Hepi (6-1-1, 6 KOs) takes on Troy Pilcher (5-0-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Vegas Larfield (8-0, 7 KOs) meets Jhunrille Castino (13-2, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at super bantamweight.

Get Tszyu vs Ocampo full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Tszyu vs Ocampo fight card