UFC Vegas 75 weigh-in results, Vettori vs Cannonier

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, No. 3-ranked middleweight contender Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) of Trento, Italy takes on No. 4-ranked Jared Cannonier (16-6) of Dallas, Texas in a five-round bout.
In the co-main event, No. 8-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (19-3) of Akhalkalaki, Georgia faces Joaquim Silva (12-3) of Anapolis, Brazil.
Get UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 18.
UFC Vegas 75 fight card
Main card
- Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva
- Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
- Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida
- Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta
- Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov
Preliminary card
- Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns
- Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa
- Kang Kyung-ho vs. Cristian Quinonez
- Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar
- Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes
- Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes
- Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence
- Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas