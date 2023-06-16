UFC Vegas 75 weigh-in results, Vettori vs Cannonier

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 3-ranked middleweight contender Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) of Trento, Italy takes on No. 4-ranked Jared Cannonier (16-6) of Dallas, Texas in a five-round bout.

In the co-main event, No. 8-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (19-3) of Akhalkalaki, Georgia faces Joaquim Silva (12-3) of Anapolis, Brazil.

Get UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 18.

UFC Vegas 75 fight card

Main card

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva

Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida

Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta

Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

Preliminary card