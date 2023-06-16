Subscribe
UFC Vegas 75 weigh-in results, Vettori vs Cannonier

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier

Jared Cannonier weigh-in
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 3-ranked middleweight contender Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) of Trento, Italy takes on No. 4-ranked Jared Cannonier (16-6) of Dallas, Texas in a five-round bout.

In the co-main event, No. 8-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (19-3) of Akhalkalaki, Georgia faces Joaquim Silva (12-3) of Anapolis, Brazil.

Get UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 18.

UFC Vegas 75 fight card

Main card

  • Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
  • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva
  • Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
  • Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida
  • Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta
  • Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

Preliminary card

  • Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns
  • Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa
  • Kang Kyung-ho vs. Cristian Quinonez
  • Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes
  • Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes
  • Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence
  • Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas

