2023 Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend – Behind The Scenes

Showtime Sports has released a video feature capturing the joy and excitement of the International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend June 8-11 that will air during Saturday’s (June 17) Showtime Boxing International telecast headlined by undefeated Tim Tszyu, whose father Kostya was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2011.

Tszyu defends his WBO junior middleweight tnterim title against Carlos Ocampo on Sunday, June 18 live on Main Event on Kayo from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia in a Premier Boxing Champions event. In the United States the fight airs on Saturday, June 17 live on Showtime.

The video feature takes fans behind the scenes in Upstate New York as inductees such as Timothy Bradley Jr., Carl Froch, Rafael Marquez and Tim Ryan can be seen visiting and mingling at their Hall of Fame plaques, creating castings of their famous fists, and delivering emotional induction speeches, one even including a marriage proposal. The moving, reflective piece was produced by Jackson Salisbury.

Hall of Fame activities also included a ShoBox: The New Generation card on June 9 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in nearby Verona during which Hall of Famer and Showtime Boxing analyst Al Bernstein, part of the announce team this Saturday (June 17), interviewed many of the luminaries in attendance last weekend, including Bradley. Also included on the ShoBox telecast were vignettes highlighting the Hall of Fame inductees.