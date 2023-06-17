Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero airs live on Showtime from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, June 16. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.
In the five-round main event, Vadim Nemkov (16-2, 1 NC) defends his light heavyweight belt against No. 3-ranked Yoel Romero (15-6). In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (22-5) defends his strap against reigning featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull (35-5).
Also on the card, former title challenger and No. 1-ranked light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson (16-6, 1 NC) takes on former champion and No. 2-ranked contender Phil Davis (24-6, 1 NC). Plus, No. 4-ranked Daniel James (15-6-1) faces No. 10-ranked Gokhan Saricam (8-2) at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, June 17.
How to watch Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, June 16
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Saturday, June 17
Time: 11 am AEST
Prelims: 8 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero from practically anywhere.
Bellator 297 fight card
Get Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero – Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title
- Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Pitbull – Pettis’ Bellator bantamweight title
- Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis
- Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam
Prelims
- Wladmir Gouvea vs. Gabriel Sayeg
- Kyle Crutchmer vs. Bobby Nash
- Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Pieter Buist
- Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov
- Mike Hamel vs. Shamil Nikaev
- Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
- Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
- Alex Polizzi vs. Karl Moore
- Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen
- Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry
- Cody Law vs. Edwin Chavez