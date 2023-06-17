Subscribe
Bellator 297 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Nemkov vs Romero

Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero

Stream Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero live results from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL
Vadim Nemkov and Yoel Romero go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their main event bout at Bellator 297 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, USA on Friday, June 16, 2023 | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero airs live on Showtime from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Friday, June 16. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the five-round main event, Vadim Nemkov (16-2, 1 NC) defends his light heavyweight belt against No. 3-ranked Yoel Romero (15-6). In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (22-5) defends his strap against reigning featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull (35-5).

Also on the card, former title challenger and No. 1-ranked light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson (16-6, 1 NC) takes on former champion and No. 2-ranked contender Phil Davis (24-6, 1 NC). Plus, No. 4-ranked Daniel James (15-6-1) faces No. 10-ranked Gokhan Saricam (8-2) at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, June 17.

How to watch Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, June 16
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Saturday, June 17
Time: 11 am AEST
Prelims: 8 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero from practically anywhere.

Bellator 297 fight card

Get Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero – Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title
  • Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Pitbull – Pettis’ Bellator bantamweight title
  • Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis
  • Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam

Prelims

  • Wladmir Gouvea vs. Gabriel Sayeg
  • Kyle Crutchmer vs. Bobby Nash
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Pieter Buist
  • Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov
  • Mike Hamel vs. Shamil Nikaev
  • Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
  • Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
  • Alex Polizzi vs. Karl Moore
  • Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen
  • Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry
  • Cody Law vs. Edwin Chavez

