Elton John’s ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting’ to open AEW: Collision

Ahead of the debut of “AEW: Collision” tomorrow night (June 17), All Elite Wrestling announced that it has licensed Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” as the opening theme song for the highly anticipated show.

From the anthem’s instantly recognizable opening chords to its closing sing-along chorus, this aptly titled ode to letting loose on the weekend is the perfect intro to two hours of Saturday night wrestling action.

“AEW: Collision” is a live, in-ring show that airs on TNT every Saturday night from 8-10 pm ET.

The show kicks off tomorrow night from the United Center in Chicago, and will feature stars such as CM Punk, FTR, Samoa Joe, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Miro, Wardlow, Luchasaurus, Andrade El Idolo, Buddy Matthews, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho and more.

Pro wrestling fans in the in UK, Ireland, Australia & New Zealand can watch “AEW: Collision” via AEW Plus subscription on FITE.

Stream Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live on Kayo

