GLORY Collision 5 airs live stream from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, June 17. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with four titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Antonio Plazibat (22-4, 16 KO) and Tariq Osaro (24-2-1, 12 KO) battle it out for the interim heavyweight title. In the co-main event, Tarik Khbabez (48-10-1, 27 KO) and Mohamed Amine (29-4, 16 KO) contest for the interim light heavyweight belt.

Also on the card, Donovan Wisse (18-1, 10 KO) defends his middleweight strap against Serkan Ozcaglayan (45-7, 36 KO). Plus, Endy Semeleer (34-1, 17 KO) defends his welterweight crown against Jay Overmeer (29-4, 15 KO).

Among other main card bouts, Felipe Micheletti (17-10, 5 KO) goes up against Ibrahim El Bouni (40-8-1, 22 KO) at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Michael Boapeah (14-3-1, 6 KO) and Ulric Bokeme (31-3, 17 KO) square off at middleweight.

Among the prelims, Nabil Khachab (25-4-1, 4 KO) faces Vladimir Tok (51-18, 28 KO) at heavyweight, Andrej Kedves (18-4, 7 KO) takes on Mareks Pelcis (10-2, 5 KO) at lightweight and Diaguely Camara (22-4-1, 9 KO) meets Eduard Gafencu (17-3, 11 KO) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 18.

How to watch GLORY Collision 5: Plazibat vs Osaro

Netherlands

Broadcast: Videoland

Date: Saturday, June 17

Time: 8 pm CEST

Prelims: 6:30 pm CEST

USA and UK

Broadcast: GLORY Fights

Date: Saturday, June 17

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST

Prelims: 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT / 5:30 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: GLORY Fights

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 4 am AEST

Prelims: 2:30 am AEST

GLORY Collision 5 fight card

Get GLORY Collision 5: Plazibat vs Osaro full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Antonio Plazibat vs. Tariq Osaro – interim GLORY heavyweight title

Tarik Khbabez vs. Mohamed Amine – interim GLORY light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan – Wisse’s GLORY middleweight title

Endy Semeleer vs. Jay Overmeer – Semeleer’s GLORY welterweight title

Felipe Micheletti vs. Ibrahim El Bouni

Michael Boapeah vs. Ulric Bokeme

Prelims