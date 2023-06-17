Jaron “Boots” Ennis has his next fight date scheduled for Saturday, July 8 when he faces Roiman Villa at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The contest features Philadelphia’s interim IBF welterweight titleholder up against challenger from Venezuela. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime. Ticket information has been also announced today.

In the co-feature Cuban Yoelvis Gomez takes on Marquis Taylor of Houston, TX. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight. The telecast opener pits Edwin De Los Santos of Dominican Republic against Union City, New Jersey-born Joseph Adorno. The pair goes head to head in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

“Saturday, July 8 in Atlantic City will feature three exciting clashes that all have the ingredients to deliver action-packed bouts and memorable knockouts,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“Jaron Ennis has shown his ability to be a future star of the sport, but he’ll be up against his most difficult opponent so far in Roiman Villa, who will look to pick up his second major upset of the year. Make sure you tune into Showtime or get into your seat early, because all these fights have the ability to end at any moment.”

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa tickets

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 8 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ go on sale on Monday, June 19 at 10 am ET.

Ennis vs Villa tickets can purchased through Ticketmaster.

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa

Jaron Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) is the latest in the pantheon of outstanding Philadelphia fighters, combining top boxing skills with natural power in both hands to vault up the welterweight division and establish himself as amongst the 147-pound elite. After two appearances on ShoBox: The New Generation, the 25-year-old Ennis graduated to headlining his first Showtime Championship Boxing telecast in April 2021, as he became the first fighter to stop former world champion Sergey Lipinets. Heading into his most recent bout, Ennis had scored 19 KOs in his last 20 fights, before showing his ability to go the 12-round distance for the first time as he shut out Karen Chukhadzhian on his way to a unanimous decision in January.

“I’m excited to be fighting in the main event and I can’t wait to get in the ring,” said Ennis. “I know Villa is a straightforward fighter and that’s tailor-made for me. I’m going to win because I’ve been putting in the work, day in and day out. All my hard work will show on fight night. I’m ready to shine and make a big statement on July 8. My time is now!”

A native of Rosario, Venezuela, Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) delivered one of 2023’s biggest upsets in January as he eked out a majority decision victory over the previously undefeated top contender Rashidi Ellis. In an exciting toe-to-toe bout, Villa broke through in the 12th and final round as he dropped Ellis twice to clinch the career-changing win. The 30-year-old made a memorable U.S. debut last September as he dropped the previously unbeaten Janelson Bocachica on his way to a unanimous decision. The only blemish on his resume came via a 2019 split-decision in Mexico against Marcos Vilasana.

“I’m very thankful to my team for this life-changing opportunity,” said Villa. “Rashidi Ellis underestimated me before our last fight, so I knew I was going to win and go on to face Ennis. In order to be the best, you have to fight the best fighters. On July 8, I’m going to score another upset and ruin another undefeated record.”

Yoelvis Gomez vs Marquis Taylor

The 25-year-old Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KOs) made a big statement in his U.S. debut on Christmas Day 2021, blasting out the typically durable Clay Collard in the first round of their showdown. Born in Havana, Cuba and now training in Los Angeles, the southpaw showed power in both hands and relentless finishing skills, immediately making him a rising contender in the talent-laden super welterweight division. He most recently stepped up his competition again, cruising to a shutout unanimous decision against hard-hitting veteran Jorge Cota in May 2022 on Showtime.

“The wait is over and I’m excited to return to the ring,” said Gomez. “I’m very thankful to my whole team for bringing me back on the big stage. I had a great camp in L.A. with my trainer Joe Goossen, who has polished my style. I feel like a hungry lion and I’m ready to eat. My plan is to get the knockout and prove why I am the new boogeyman in the division. Taylor is going down and the fans are going to see me at my best.”

Representing his native Houston, Marquis Taylor (14-1-2, 1 KO) is unbeaten since dropping a four-round decision to Ladarius Miller in just his fourth pro fight back in 2015. Since then, the 29-year-old has worked his way up the ladder, including scoring victories over then-unbeaten fighters Sanjarbek Rakhmanov, Marlon Harrington and Jimmy Williams. Taylor has also fought tough contenders Paul Kroll and Luke Santamaria to draws and most recently defeated Oscar Chacin in February of this year.

“This is a great matchup and I’m excited about the opportunity,” said Taylor. “We’re two really good fighters and it will be a great matchup for the fans. Yoelvis Gomez is a young, strong fighter and he’s aggressive with a lot of power. A win should put me in a position to compete for a world title. Everyone is gonna see that I’m a big contender when I win on July 8.”

Edwin De Los Santos vs Joseph Adorno

Edwin De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KOs) has scored emphatic knockout victories over previously undefeated opponents in his last two outings to stamp himself as a young fighter to watch. Last September the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic-native stepped in on short notice and dramatically stopped Jose Valenzuela in three rounds to punctuate a firefight that saw both men hit the canvas. Previously, De Los Santos blasted out Luis Acosta in two rounds in March 2022. The 23-year-old power-puncher has ended all but one of his victories by knockout since turning pro in 2018

“I’m planning to show the world that I am an uncrowned world champion by scoring another sensational knockout on July 8,” said De Los Santos, who suffered his only defeat in January 2022 against another undefeated fighter on Showtime. “I want to thank my team for giving me another opportunity to show off my skills and for believing in me after my defeat. I’m more motivated now than ever. I’m too close to my dream for anyone to be able to stop me.”

Joseph Adorno (17-2-2, 14 KOs) will look to get back in the win column after losing a narrow decision to 140-pound contender Elvis Rodriguez in February. Prior to that defeat, Adorno had won three-straight bouts, including a unanimous decision victory over previously unbeaten Hugo Alberto Roldan in September 2022. The 24-year-old was born in Union City, N.J., and now resides in Allentown, Pa., and is trained by respected coach Raul “Chino” Rivas. Adorno turned pro in 2016 at the age of 17 after a standout amateur career where he amassed a 178-22 record and beat two-division champion Shakur Stevenson twice in the unpaid ranks.

“For this fight, I’ve had a full training camp, so there are no excuses and I’m ready to perform,” said Adorno. “I expect De Los Santos to come ready and be strong. We know he has power in both hands and we’re gonna be ready for what he’s bringing. My boxing skills will be the difference and get me the victory on July 8.”

Ennis vs Villa fight card

The list of bouts featured on Ennis vs Villa undercard is expected to be announced shortly The current lineup looks as the following:

Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ennis’ interim IBF welterweight title

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Marquis Taylor, 10 rounds, middleweight

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, lightweight

In Australia, Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa airs live on Sunday, July 9.