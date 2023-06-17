Subscribe
PFL 5 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Delija vs Greene

2023 PFL Regular Season

Stream PFL 5 Delija vs Greene results live from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA
Ante Delija vs Maurice Greene go face to face at the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of their main event bout at PFL 5, 2023 Regular Season, at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA, USA on Friday, June 16, 2023 | PFL MMA

PFL 5: Delija vs Greene airs live stream from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA on Friday, June 16. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts in the heavyweight and women’s featherweight classes, continuing the 2023 Regular Season.

In the main event, 2022 PFL heavyweight champion Ante Delija (23-5) of Croatia takes on Maurice Greene (11-7) of the United States. In the women’s featherweight co-main event, 2022 PFL women’s lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco (20-4) of Brazil meets the promotional newcomer Amber Leibrock (7-4) of the United States.

Also on the card the all-Brazilian heavyweight clash between Renan Ferreira (9-4) and Matheus Scheffel (17-9). As well, Aspen Ladd (10-4) of the United States faces Karolina Sobek (4-1) of Poland at women’s featherweight. In addition, Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, battles his fellow-American Travell Miller in an amateur showcase bout at lightweight.The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, June 17.

How to watch PFL 5: Delija vs Greene

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, June 16
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, June 17
Time: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 8:30 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 5: Delija vs Greene from practically anywhere.

PFL 5 results

Get PFL 5: Delija vs Greene full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Ante Delija vs. Maurice Greene
  • Larissa Pacheco vs. Amber Leibrock
  • Renan Ferreira vs. Matheus Scheffel
  • Aspen Ladd vs. Karolina Sobek
  • Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Travell Miller

Preliminary card

  • Denis Goltsov vs. Yorgan De Castro
  • Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Evelyn Martins
  • Danilo Marques vs. Marcelo Nunes
  • Julia Budd vs. Martina Jindrova
  • Olena Kolesnyk vs. Yoko Higashi
  • Patrick Brady vs. Jordan Heiderman
  • Isaiah Pinson vs. Denzel Freeman

