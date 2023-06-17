PFL 5: Delija vs Greene airs live stream from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA on Friday, June 16. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts in the heavyweight and women’s featherweight classes, continuing the 2023 Regular Season.

In the main event, 2022 PFL heavyweight champion Ante Delija (23-5) of Croatia takes on Maurice Greene (11-7) of the United States. In the women’s featherweight co-main event, 2022 PFL women’s lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco (20-4) of Brazil meets the promotional newcomer Amber Leibrock (7-4) of the United States.

Also on the card the all-Brazilian heavyweight clash between Renan Ferreira (9-4) and Matheus Scheffel (17-9). As well, Aspen Ladd (10-4) of the United States faces Karolina Sobek (4-1) of Poland at women’s featherweight. In addition, Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, battles his fellow-American Travell Miller in an amateur showcase bout at lightweight.The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, June 17.

How to watch PFL 5: Delija vs Greene

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, June 16

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, June 17

Time: 12 pm AEST

Prelims: 8:30 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 5: Delija vs Greene from practically anywhere.

PFL 5 results

Main card

Ante Delija vs. Maurice Greene

Larissa Pacheco vs. Amber Leibrock

Renan Ferreira vs. Matheus Scheffel

Aspen Ladd vs. Karolina Sobek

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Travell Miller

Preliminary card