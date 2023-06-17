Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla prelims

Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla free prelims air live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 17, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, 2020 Olympian Ginny Fuchs (2-0, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas takes on New Orleans native Indeya Smith (6-7-2, 1 KO) in an eight-rounder at flyweight. As well, Aaron Aponte (7-0-1, 2 KOs) of Hialeah, Florida faces Xavier Madrid (4-2, 2 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Criztec Bazaldua (1-0) of Long Beach, California meets Elroy Fruto (1-1) of Surrey, Canada in a four-rounder at lightweight.

In the main event, local favorite and two-time world champion Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) defends his WBC super lightweight title against Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Shakhram Giyasov (13-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY by way of Bukhara, Uzbekistan goes up against Chicago-born, Miami-based Harold Calderon (27-0, 18 KOs). The pair squares off in a 12-round WBA welterweight title eliminator.

In Australia, Prograis vs Zorrilla airs live on Sunday, June 18.