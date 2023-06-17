Tim Tszyu and Carlos Ocampo square off in the main event at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia on Sunday, June 18. The contest features Sydney’s undefeated interim WBO super welterweight titleholder up against former title challenger of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico. Ahead of their 12-round bout live on Kayo, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight on Saturday, June 17 live on Showtime.

Undefeated Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) vowed to make Mexico’s veteran challenger Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) quit and utter the words “no más”.

The 28-year-old made the confident statement, promising to do to 27-year-old Ocampo what Sugar Ray Leonard did to Roberto Duran, when the latter waved off and quit their WBC welterweight championship rematch in November 1980 in New Orleans, LA by, according to boxing folklore, uttering those infamous words in Round 8.

Furthermore, Tszyu confirmed he was looking to face the undisputed super welterweight king Jermell Charlo. The pair was set to battle it out in Las Vegas in January, but the bout fell off after the champion suffered injury and was forced to withdraw.

This is what Tim Tszyu and Carlos Ocampo had to say:

Tim Tszyu

“I’ve had these two words of Spanish going through my mind: ‘No más.’ That’s the type of fight I intend to do. That’s my intention [to make him quit].

“[Jermell] Charlo is the No. 1 priority. That’s the name that I want on my resume.

“As you play in video games, there’s a big boss and you’ve got to get rid of all these little bosses on the way to the big boss. Ocampo is next, but Charlo is the big boss I’ve got my eyes on. I believe in myself. I believe in what I go through and I think the opportunity will come.

Tim Tszyu at the final pre-fight press conference ahead of his 12-round WBO interim super welterweight title defense against Carlos Ocampo at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia on Sunday, June 18, 2023 | Matt Roberts/No Limit Boxing

“My biggest growth is in managing my emotions. You’ll see on fight night. You’re going to see a guy who’s in total control. I feel like I’m mastering controlling my emotions, more than my skills or IQ in the ring. You’ll see what I mean.

“I think I’ve dealt with pressure my whole life so this is nothing. We do this for fun and for the love of the sport. I feel blessed to do this over and over, to be able to come to this press conference and build relationships, so there is no pressure.

“I’m not overlooking anyone. Every time I get into a fight, it’s the same thing for me. I train six hours a day nonstop, it doesn’t matter the opponent. He says I’m underestimating him but that’s complete nonsense. I respect the sport and I’m in the gym training every day.

“I think [my mentality] is just based on the position that I’m in. It’s got nothing to do with him. He’s a top fighter. Whoever they put in front of me I’ll annihilate them. If it’s King Kong or a shark or a pit bull. I’m coming back for another round.

“I think this will be my greatest victory.”

Carlos Ocampo

“I took the fight against Tim Tszyu because he represents an important challenge in my career. He is the one who holds the title today, and on June 18 he will understand what it is to meet a Mexican.

“I will beat Tim Tszyu, make no mistake. This has been the best preparation of my career. The sparring was better than that of many world champions and my work won’t be in vain even though I have to go to the other side of the world.

Carlos Ocampo at the final pre-fight press conference ahead of his bout against WBO interim super welterweight titleholder Tim Tszyu at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia on Sunday, June 18, 2023 | Matt Roberts/No Limit Boxing

“We Mexicans are different. We are distinguished fighters, we are real, we come to fight. Here [in Mexico] boxers fight to win breakfast tomorrow and the rest of the world doesn’t understand that. I’m going to fight to bring the title home.

“We’ll see a war, if Tim wants it, and if he doesn’t, I’ll show him what it’s like to have 10,000 people watching him go down at home.

“I will not be a defeated Mexican like the one his father saw, I will be Julio César Chávez in his prime, defeating Macho Camacho.

“I hope Tim’s nightmares weren’t as bad as the one awaiting him on fight day. I have extra space in my suitcase to take his title back to Mexico!”

The co-feature to Tszyu vs Ocampo pits undefeated Las Vegas-based Ra’eese Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, Michigan against unbeaten Australian Sam Goodman (14-0, 7 KOs) of Albion Park, New South Wales. The pair meets in the 12-round IBF super bantamweight world title eliminator.