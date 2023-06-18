Alessandro Costa came out victorious when he faced Jimmy Flick at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. The Brazilian flyweight dominated and stopped his American opponent with a series of massive left elbows, while having him pinned to the canvas.

The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 3 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Costa improved to 13-3. The 27-year-old of Manaus, Amazonas also rebounded from the defeat suffered in his UFC debut last December against Amir Albazi.

33-year-old Jimmy Flick of Sand Springs, Oklahoma dropped to 16-7. He lost his second fight in a row.

VICIOUS elbows for the finish for Alessandro Costa ? #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/XLksrikZgq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 18.

