Subscribe
HomeUFC

Alessandro Costa stops Jimmy Flick with elbows in second-round at UFC Vegas 75

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Alessandro Costa came out victorious when he faced Jimmy Flick at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. The Brazilian flyweight dominated and stopped his American opponent with a series of massive left elbows, while having him pinned to the canvas.

The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 3 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Costa improved to 13-3. The 27-year-old of Manaus, Amazonas also rebounded from the defeat suffered in his UFC debut last December against Amir Albazi.

33-year-old Jimmy Flick of Sand Springs, Oklahoma dropped to 16-7. He lost his second fight in a row.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 18.

Get UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live on Kayo

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.