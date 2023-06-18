Arman Tsarukyan dominated Joaquim Silva in their co-main event bout at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. The Armenian fighter claimed the win by TKO, after he delivered a number of unanswered punches, while having his opponent pinned to the ground.

The referee called it a day at 3 minutes and 25 seconds into the third round.

Akhalkalaki, Georgia-born No. 8 lightweight Tsarukyan improved to 20-3 and recorded his second win in a row.

Silva of Anapolis, Brazil dropped to 12-4.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 18.

