Tim Tszyu stopped contender Carlos Ocampo with a stunning, first-round knockout on Sunday, June 18 live on Kayo from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. With the victory, the undefeated Australian retained his interim WBO super welterweight title.

In the United States, the fight aired live on Saturday, June 17 live on Showtime.

Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) dropped Ocampo with a right hand barely a minute into the fight and finished him with a lunging left hook that propelled Ocampo (34-3, 22 KOs) down and into the ropes, causing referee Danrex Tapdasan to stop the bout at 1:17 of the first round. Tszyu – whose father Kostya was a former undisputed world champion – immediately set his sights on the undisputed 154-pound kingpin Jermell Charlo, who withdrew from their scheduled fight in January with a broken left hand.

Tszyu went through with the bout on Sunday, despite undergoing surgery less than three weeks ago after a dog bit his right forearm, leaving an ugly, silver-dollar size gash. It only seemed to galvanize him.

“I have a question for everyone here, what’s my mother- name?” Tszyu said in the ring after securing his second win in three months in Australia. “I think that was a statement. There’s no battle with America. That’s the land I want to conquer. That’s where the big one is coming next. I want Charlo on my resume. So, get it in here and let’s dance in October.”

“I’ve overcome a lot of adversity, so it was about pushing through. I didn’t think it would be this quick. I feel like a pit bull and there’s no stopping me. The big one is Charlo so get your tickets. We’re coming back with four belts.”

Tim Tszyu makes his ring walk | Matt Roberts/No Limit Boxing

In the co-main event, Australian Sam Goodman (15-0, 7 KOs) defeated previously undefeated American Ra’eese Aleem (20-1, 12 KOs) by split decision to win an IBF 122-pound title eliminator.

