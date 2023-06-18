Subscribe
Jeremy Hill stops Mark Davis in fourth round with big punches

Prograis vs Zorrilla

Parviz Iskenderov
Jeremy Hill knocks out Mark Davis in fourth round
Jeremy Hill and Mark Davis in their bout at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, USA on Saturday, June 17, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Jeremy Hill came out on top when he faced Mark Davis at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 17. The scheduled for eight rounds lightweight bout kicked off the card, topped by Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 18.

New Orleans’ 30-year-old sent his opponent of Baton Rouge to the canvas, after tagging him with a big right hand, than with another one, followed by a couple of hooks. Although Columbus, Ohio-born 36-year-old managed to get back on his feet, the referee waved the fight off.

The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 29 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory by TKO, Jeremy Hill improved to 19-3, 12 KOs and secured his third win in a row. Mark Davis dropped to 19-2, 5 KOs.

Get Prograis vs Zorrilla full fight card results.

