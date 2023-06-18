Subscribe
Julissa Alejandra Guzman KO's Ramla Ali with big left hook in Round 8

Parviz Iskenderov
Julissa Alejandra Guzman knocks out Ramli Ali in 8th round
Julissa Alejandra Guzman in her bout against Ramla Ali at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, USA on Saturday, June 17, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Julissa Alejandra Guzman claimed the win against Ramla Ali when the pair squared off at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 17. The women’s super bantamweight bout was featured on the card, headlined by Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla live stream on DAZN. The contest ended prior to the final bell.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 18.

Ciudad Obregon, Mexico’s 26-year-old came out on top, dominating and twice sending her London-based 33-year-old opponent of Mogadishu, Somalia to the canvas.

In the fifth round Guzman dropped Ali with an overhand right. In the eighth round, she scored a spectacular KO with a big left hook.

With the victory by knockout, Julissa Alejandra Guzman improved to 13-2-2, 7 KOs, recorded her second win in a row and lifted the IBF Intercontinental title.

Ramla Ali suffered her first career defeat, dropped to 8-1, 2 KOs and lost the belt.

Get Prograis vs Zorrilla full fight card results.

