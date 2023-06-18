Kang Kyung-ho came out victorious when he faced Cristian Quinonez at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. The Korean bantamweight defeated his opponent from Mexico via rear-naked choke.

The scheduled for three rounds bout was stopped at 2 minutes and 25 seconds into the first round, following the tap.

With the win by submission, Kyung Ho Kang improved to 19-9 and secured his second straight victory.

Cristian Quinonez dropped to 17-4. The defeat snapped his five-win streak.

A PERFECT submission win for Mr. Perfect ? #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/ctvguGKD1H — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 18.

