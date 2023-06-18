Kickboxer gets front teeth knocked out at GLORY Collision 5

Kickboxing event GLORY Collision 5 saw an unusual ending to its middleweight main card bout, pitting Michael Boapeah against Ulric Bokeme. The event took place at Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, June 17.

On the last minute of the opening round, Bokeme (31-4, 17 KO) disengaged, turned his back to his opponent and walked to his corner.

Swiss-Congolese kickboxer apparently got his front teeth broken and they fell out of his mouth. The fans at the venue, as well as the those watching on the screen, could see them laying down on the canvas.

As Bokeme was unable to continue, his Ghanaian-Dutch opponent Boapeah (15-3-1, 7 KO) took the victory by TKO. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 8 seconds into the first round.

The top of main card featured four championship bouts. In the main event, Tariq Osaro defeated Antonio Plazibat by KO in the fifth round and took the interim heavyweight belt.

Get all GLORY Collision 5: Plazibat vs Osaro results.