Manuel Torres secured another dominant win when he faced Nikolas Motta at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. The Mexican lightweight knocked out his opponent from Brazil with a big left elbow, followed by a hammer fist, as soon as the latter hit the canvas.

The time of stoppage was 1 minute and 50 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by KO, Manuel Torres improved to 14-2 and recorded his fifth win in a row. Nikolas Motta dropped to 13-5.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 18.

