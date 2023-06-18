Subscribe
Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier full fight video highlights

UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier

Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 75 live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. The middleweight bout featured No. 3-ranked contender of Trento, Italy up against fellow-former title challenger, currently ranked No. 4, of Dallas, Texas.

The scheduled for five rounds contest went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 48–46 and two other judged had it 49–45, all in favor of Cannonier.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jared Cannonier improved to 17-6 and secured his second win in a row. Marvin Vettori dropped to 19-7.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 18.

Check out Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Vettori vs Cannonier full fight video highlights

Jared Cannonier makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Marvin Vettori.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Get UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier full fight card results.

