Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 75 live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. The middleweight bout featured No. 3-ranked contender of Trento, Italy up against fellow-former title challenger, currently ranked No. 4, of Dallas, Texas.

The scheduled for five rounds contest went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 48–46 and two other judged had it 49–45, all in favor of Cannonier.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jared Cannonier improved to 17-6 and secured his second win in a row. Marvin Vettori dropped to 19-7.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 18.

Check out Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Vettori vs Cannonier full fight video highlights

Jared Cannonier makes his Octagon walk.

THA KILLA GORILLA.



? Jared Cannonier looking to announce himself for title contention once more. #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/qsF2BhyDQh — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2023

Here comes Marvin Vettori.

THE ITALIAN DREAM.



Trento, Italy's favorite son ?? @MarvinVettori shining once more on the biggest stage! #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/vQWqZvtkO0 — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2023

Fight time.

There is NOTHING like that pre-fight tension ?



Your #UFCVegas75 main event is LIVE NOW! ? pic.twitter.com/hFlKz7XuHV — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 18, 2023

Round 1.

Que golpazos de ambos estelares para empezar este combate? #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/UexQiCMd9J — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 18, 2023

Round 2.

Vettori busca sobrevivir los embates de Cannonier? #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/xDoQk1eDUM — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 18, 2023

Round 3.

Una aútentica guerra es esta estelar de #UFCVegas75 ? pic.twitter.com/sEqp4Nz8fz — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 18, 2023

Round 4.

No baja la intensidad en esta pelea de guerreros?? #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/qKTy9Ne4a5 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 18, 2023

Round 5.

"LIKE A ROCKY FIGHT!"



That #UFCVegas75 main event was pure fireworks ?? pic.twitter.com/o3hhw4uSUX — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 18, 2023

Verdict.

Jared Cannonier se lleva la estelar de #UFCVegas75 por decisión unánime en una guerra de golpeo? pic.twitter.com/H8rg8gVsvx — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 18, 2023

