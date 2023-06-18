Subscribe
Prograis vs Zorrilla results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Regis Prograis defends WBC super lightweight title against Danielito Zorrilla in New Orleans, LA

Stream Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla live results from New Orleans
Champion Regis Prograis and challenger Danielito Zorrilla at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their WBC super lightweight world title bout at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, USA on June 17, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Regis Prograis and Danielito Zorrilla battle it out in the main event live stream from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on June 17. The contest pits local two-time world champion and current WBC super lightweight titleholder against challenger of Puerto Rico. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, June 18.

34-year-old New Orleans native, Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed last November via stoppage of Jose Zepeda in Carson, California. Toa Baja, Puerto Rico’s 29-year-old Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) makes his first attempt to land the world title.

The co-main event features Shakhram Giyasov (13-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY by way of Bukhara, Uzbekistan up against Chicago-born, Miami-based Harold Calderon (27-0, 18 KOs). The pair meets in the scheduled for 12 rounds WBA welterweight title eliminator.

Among Prograis vs Zorrilla undercard bouts, Ramla Ali (8-0, 2 KOs) of London, UK by way of Mogadishu, Somalia defends her IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight title in a 10-rounder against Julissa Guzman (12-2-2, 6 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico. Plus, New Orleans’ Jeremy Hill (18-3, 11 KOs) and Baton Rouge’s Mark Davis (19-1, 5 KOs) square off in an all-Louisiana eight-round clash at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: June 17
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, June 18
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST
Prelims: 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST

Prograis vs Zorrilla fight card

Get Prograis vs Zorrilla full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Prograis’ WBC super lightweight title
  • Shakhram Giyasov vs. Harold Calderon, 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA welterweight title eliminator
  • Ramla Ali vs. Julissa Alejandra Guzman, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Ali’s IBF Intercontinental title, WBA Continental Americas title
  • Jeremy Hill vs. Mark Davis, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

  • Ginny Fuchs vs. Indeya Smith, 8 rounds, flyweight
  • Aaron Aponte vs. Xavier Madrid, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Criztec Bazaldua vs. Elroy Fruto, 4 rounds, lightweight

Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla results

Stream Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live on Kayo

