Regis Prograis and Danielito Zorrilla battle it out in the main event live stream from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on June 17. The contest pits local two-time world champion and current WBC super lightweight titleholder against challenger of Puerto Rico. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, June 18.

34-year-old New Orleans native, Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed last November via stoppage of Jose Zepeda in Carson, California. Toa Baja, Puerto Rico’s 29-year-old Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) makes his first attempt to land the world title.

The co-main event features Shakhram Giyasov (13-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY by way of Bukhara, Uzbekistan up against Chicago-born, Miami-based Harold Calderon (27-0, 18 KOs). The pair meets in the scheduled for 12 rounds WBA welterweight title eliminator.

Among Prograis vs Zorrilla undercard bouts, Ramla Ali (8-0, 2 KOs) of London, UK by way of Mogadishu, Somalia defends her IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight title in a 10-rounder against Julissa Guzman (12-2-2, 6 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico. Plus, New Orleans’ Jeremy Hill (18-3, 11 KOs) and Baton Rouge’s Mark Davis (19-1, 5 KOs) square off in an all-Louisiana eight-round clash at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: June 17

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Prelims: 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST

Prograis vs Zorrilla fight card

Get Prograis vs Zorrilla full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Prograis’ WBC super lightweight title

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Harold Calderon, 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA welterweight title eliminator

Ramla Ali vs. Julissa Alejandra Guzman, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Ali’s IBF Intercontinental title, WBA Continental Americas title

Jeremy Hill vs. Mark Davis, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Ginny Fuchs vs. Indeya Smith, 8 rounds, flyweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Xavier Madrid, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Criztec Bazaldua vs. Elroy Fruto, 4 rounds, lightweight

Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla results