Pat Sabatini submits Lucas Almeida in second round at UFC Vegas 75

Pat Sabatini came out on top when he faced Lucas Almeida at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17. The American featherweight defeated his opponent from Brazil via arm-triangle choke.

The fight was stopped at 1 minute and 48 seconds into the second round following the tap.

With the victory by submission, Bristol, Pennsylvania’s 32-year-old Sabatini improved to 18-4 and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout last September against Damon Jackson.

Almeida, 32-year-old of Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, dropped to 14-2, which snapped his two-win streak.

LA EMOCIÓN de Pat Sabatini trás terminar el combate con una magnifica sumisión? #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/aUXMX3dzC0 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 18, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 18.

