Tim Tszyu and Carlos Ocampo battle it out in the main event live stream from Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia on Sunday, June 18. The contest pits Sydney’s undefeated interim WBO super welterweight champion against former title challenger of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the United States the fight airs live on Saturday, June 17.

Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) is looking to go through Mexico’s Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) and successfully retain his belt. With the victory, he is expected to face reigning undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, USA.

In the ten-round co-main event, undefeated Las Vegas-based Ra’eese Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, Michigan goes up against unbeaten Australian Sam Goodman (14-0, 7 KOs) of Albion Park, NSW. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds IBF super bantamweight world title eliminator.

Among other Tszyu vs Ocampo undercard bouts, Australian super lightweight champion Justin Frost (13-2-1, 4 KOs) of Kalgoorlie, WA defends his belt in a ten-rounder against Hassan Hamdan (5-0, 1 KOs) of Sydney, NSW. Plus, Rocky Ogden (5-0, 4 KOs) of Gold Coast, QLD and Mark Schleibs (12-1, 8 KOs) of Melbourne, VIC meet in a six-round 57 kg-catchweight bout. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST

Prelims: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, June 17

Time: 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT

Other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Tszyu vs Ocampo from practically anywhere.

Tszyu vs Ocampo fight card

Get Tszyu vs Ocampo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO Interim super welterweight title

Ra’eese Aleem vs. Sam Goodman, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – IBF super bantamweight title eliminator

Justin Frost vs. Hassan Hamdan, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Frost’s Australian super lightweight title

Rocky Ogden vs. Mark Schleibs, 6 rounds, 57 kg-catchweight

Undercard

Vegas Larfield vs. Jhunrille Castino, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Hasely Hepi vs. Troy Pilcher, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Liam Talivaa vs. Isaac Liki, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo results