Two-time world champion Regis Prograis retained his WBC super lightweight title when he faced Danielito Zorrilla at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 17. The pair squared off the main event live stream on DAZN.

Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, “Rougarou” defeated the challenger from Puerto Rico by split decision, sending him to the canvas in the third round along the way. After 12 rounds, the scores were 118-109 and 117-110 for Prograis and 114-113 for Zorrilla.

With the victory, 34-year-old New Orleans native, Regis Prograis made the first successful defense of his belt and improved to 29-1, 24 KOs.

Toa Baja, Puerto Rico’s 29-year-old Danielito Zorrilla, who was surprised by the decision, dropped to 17-2, 13 KOs.

Regis Prograis: I’d love to fight Devin Haney next

“It depends on Eddie [Hearn], it depends what he says,” Prograis said post-fight when asked what was next for him. “It’s a lot of big names out there.”

“They have [Devin] Haney, Teo [Teofimp Lopez]… Well, I don’t know what’s going on with Teo. [IBF champion Subriel] Matias, he has a belt. Rolly [WBA champion is Rolando Romero] is terrible for me, I don’t want to fight Rolly. It’s a lot of big fights, [including] Ryan Garcia. It’s a lot of big fights out there for me, so we’ll see what’s happening next.”

“I love it,” Prograis said when asked if he would want to fight Devin Haney next. “If me and Devin can do it next… I think after today’s performance they might feel a little bit more comfortable… But I am going to the gym, I am going to work my a** off and correct my mistakes”.

