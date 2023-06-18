Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Regis Prograis retains title by split decision against Danielito Zorrilla, wants to fight Devin Haney

Prograis vs Zorrilla

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov

Two-time world champion Regis Prograis retained his WBC super lightweight title when he faced Danielito Zorrilla at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 17. The pair squared off the main event live stream on DAZN.

Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, “Rougarou” defeated the challenger from Puerto Rico by split decision, sending him to the canvas in the third round along the way. After 12 rounds, the scores were 118-109 and 117-110 for Prograis and 114-113 for Zorrilla.

With the victory, 34-year-old New Orleans native, Regis Prograis made the first successful defense of his belt and improved to 29-1, 24 KOs.

Toa Baja, Puerto Rico’s 29-year-old Danielito Zorrilla, who was surprised by the decision, dropped to 17-2, 13 KOs.

Regis Prograis: I’d love to fight Devin Haney next

“It depends on Eddie [Hearn], it depends what he says,” Prograis said post-fight when asked what was next for him. “It’s a lot of big names out there.”

“They have [Devin] Haney, Teo [Teofimp Lopez]… Well, I don’t know what’s going on with Teo. [IBF champion Subriel] Matias, he has a belt. Rolly [WBA champion is Rolando Romero] is terrible for me, I don’t want to fight Rolly. It’s a lot of big fights, [including] Ryan Garcia. It’s a lot of big fights out there for me, so we’ll see what’s happening next.”

“I love it,” Prograis said when asked if he would want to fight Devin Haney next. “If me and Devin can do it next… I think after today’s performance they might feel a little bit more comfortable… But I am going to the gym, I am going to work my a** off and correct my mistakes”.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 18.

Get Prograis vs Zorrilla full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live on Kayo

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Buy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & TheaterBuy and Sell Tickets: Concerts, Sports & Theater

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.