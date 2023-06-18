Sam Goodman came out victorious when he faced Ra’eese Aleem at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia on Sunday, June 18. The pair squared off in the IBF super bantamweight title eliminator, serving as the co-feature on the card, topped by Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live stream on Main Event on Kayo.

In the United States, the event aired live on Saturday, June 17 on Showtime.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout went the full distance. The Australian boxer took the victory by split decision. The scores were: 112-116 for Aleem, and 117-111 and 116-112 for Goodman.

Sam Goodman making great use of the jab in round 8

With the victory, Sam Goodman of Albion Park, NSW remained undefeated and improved to 15-0, 7 KOs.

Las Vegas-based Ra’eese Aleem of Muskegon, Michigan dropped to 20-1, 12 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

