Shakhram Giyasov defeats Harold Calderon by decision

Shakhram Giyasov came out victorious when he faced Harold Calderon at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 17. The welterweight bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 18.

The scheduled for 12 rounds WBA welterweight title eliminator went the full distance. Giyasov of Brooklyn, NY by way of Bukhara, Uzbekistan defeated Chicago-born, Miami-based Calderon by unanimous decision. The scores were: 120-108, 118-110, 116-112.

With the victory, Shakhram Giyasov remained undefeated and improved to 14-0, 9 KOs. He also secured his shot at the world title belt.

Harold Calderon dropped to 27-1, 18 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

