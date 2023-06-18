Tim Tszyu dominated and stopped Carlos Ocampo, when the pair squared off at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia on Sunday, June 18. The contest featured Sydney’s undefeated interim WBO super welterweight champion up against former title challenger of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico. The bout aired live on Main Event on Kayo.

Tszyu made a quick job of Ocampo, sending him to the canvas with a powerful right hand on the first minute of the opening round. The latter managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight count.

As the fight resumed, Tszyu was right there throwing more power punches and ultimately flooring Ocampo for the second time with a big left hook. The referee jumped in and waved the fight off.

The official time of a stoppage was 1 minute and 17 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, Tim Tszyu remained undefeated, improved to 23-0, 17 KOs and successfully retained his belt. Carlos Ocampo dropped to 34-3, 22 KOs.

In the United States, the fight aired live on Saturday, June 17 on Showtime.

‘Me and you’

In his next fight Tim Tszyu is expected to face reigning undisputed super welterweight king Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, USA. The pair had originally been scheduled to meet in Las Vegas in January. The bout fell of after the champion was forced to withdraw due to injury.

“Get your hand healing and let’s dance,” Tim Tszyu said in his post-fight interview. “Let’s dance in October. No disrespect. Let’s just dance. Me and you. The best dancing partners we’ll be”.

